Good Vibes Only: 35 Songs Perfect For a Sunny Day

There is no better mood booster than a day of sun, especially when you're totally sick of the pouring rain and blustery wind. We created the perfect soundtrack for a day of beautiful weather — you'll want to blast this for hours. Plug in your speakers and press play.

"Once in a While," Timeflies "Here Comes the Sun," The Beatles "I Got U," Duke Dumont "Castle on the Hill," Ed Sheeran "Happy," Pharrell Williams "Best Day of My Life," American Authors "i," Kendrick Lamar "Geronimo," Sheppard "Old Thing Back," Matoma, The Notorious B.I.G. "Bounce," Calvin Harris, Kelis "Lovely Day," Bill Withers "Final Song," MO "It Ain't Me," Kygo, Selena Gomez "Walking On Sunshine," Katrina & the Waves "Say My Name," ODESZA, Zyra "Heartbreaker," MSTRKRFT, John Legend "Party in the USA," Miley Cyrus "Hot in Herre," Nelly "Hey Ya!," OutKast "Cool," Le Youth "Wouldn't It Be Nice," The Beach Boys "Cocoon," Milky Chance "A-Punk," Vampire Weekend "Can't Stop the Feeling!" Justin Timberlake "Cheerleader," OMI "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," The Four Tops "Riptide," Vance Joy "Girls Who Get Ready," Cosima "Otha Fish," The Pharcyde "Rainbows in the Dark," Tilly and the Wall "Another Sunday in the South," Miranda Lambert "Sunshine," Powers "10,000 Emerald Pools," Borns "Golden Girl," Ladyhawke "Something Just Like This," The Chainsmokers, Coldplay

