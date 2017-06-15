Sunny Day Playlist
Good Vibes Only: 35 Songs Perfect For a Sunny Day
There is no better mood booster than a day of sun, especially when you're totally sick of the pouring rain and blustery wind. We created the perfect soundtrack for a day of beautiful weather — you'll want to blast this for hours. Plug in your speakers and press play.
- "Once in a While," Timeflies
- "Here Comes the Sun," The Beatles
- "I Got U," Duke Dumont
- "Castle on the Hill," Ed Sheeran
- "Happy," Pharrell Williams
- "Best Day of My Life," American Authors
- "i," Kendrick Lamar
- "Geronimo," Sheppard
- "Old Thing Back," Matoma, The Notorious B.I.G.
- "Bounce," Calvin Harris, Kelis
- "Lovely Day," Bill Withers
- "Final Song," MO
- "It Ain't Me," Kygo, Selena Gomez
- "Walking On Sunshine," Katrina & the Waves
- "Say My Name," ODESZA, Zyra
- "Heartbreaker," MSTRKRFT, John Legend
- "Party in the USA," Miley Cyrus
- "Hot in Herre," Nelly
- "Hey Ya!," OutKast
- "Cool," Le Youth
- "Wouldn't It Be Nice," The Beach Boys
- "Cocoon," Milky Chance
- "A-Punk," Vampire Weekend
- "Can't Stop the Feeling!" Justin Timberlake
- "Cheerleader," OMI
- "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," The Four Tops
- "Riptide," Vance Joy
- "Girls Who Get Ready," Cosima
- "Otha Fish," The Pharcyde
- "Rainbows in the Dark," Tilly and the Wall
- "Another Sunday in the South," Miranda Lambert
- "Sunshine," Powers
- "10,000 Emerald Pools," Borns
- "Golden Girl," Ladyhawke
- "Something Just Like This," The Chainsmokers, Coldplay
Don't forget — you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists! Subscribe to our Spotify account to see what other playlists we have for you.
Image Source: StockSnap / Bruno Nascimento