You Can Get the Perfect Beach Vacation Accessory For Only $1 at Old Navy

Sunny Day Playlist

Good Vibes Only: 35 Songs Perfect For a Sunny Day

There is no better mood booster than a day of sun, especially when you're totally sick of the pouring rain and blustery wind. We created the perfect soundtrack for a day of beautiful weather — you'll want to blast this for hours. Plug in your speakers and press play.

  1. "Once in a While," Timeflies
  2. "Here Comes the Sun," The Beatles
  3. "I Got U," Duke Dumont
  4. "Castle on the Hill," Ed Sheeran
  5. "Happy," Pharrell Williams
  6. "Best Day of My Life," American Authors
  7. "i," Kendrick Lamar
  8. "Geronimo," Sheppard
  9. "Old Thing Back," Matoma, The Notorious B.I.G.
  10. "Bounce," Calvin Harris, Kelis
  11. "Lovely Day," Bill Withers
  12. "Final Song," MO
  13. "It Ain't Me," Kygo, Selena Gomez
  14. "Walking On Sunshine," Katrina & the Waves
  15. "Say My Name," ODESZA, Zyra
  16. "Heartbreaker," MSTRKRFT, John Legend
  17. "Party in the USA," Miley Cyrus
  18. "Hot in Herre," Nelly
  19. "Hey Ya!," OutKast
  20. "Cool," Le Youth
  21. "Wouldn't It Be Nice," The Beach Boys
  22. "Cocoon," Milky Chance
  23. "A-Punk," Vampire Weekend
  24. "Can't Stop the Feeling!" Justin Timberlake
  25. "Cheerleader," OMI
  26. "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," The Four Tops
  27. "Riptide," Vance Joy
  28. "Girls Who Get Ready," Cosima
  29. "Otha Fish," The Pharcyde
  30. "Rainbows in the Dark," Tilly and the Wall
  31. "Another Sunday in the South," Miranda Lambert
  32. "Sunshine," Powers
  33. "10,000 Emerald Pools," Borns
  34. "Golden Girl," Ladyhawke
  35. "Something Just Like This," The Chainsmokers, Coldplay

Don't forget — you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists! Subscribe to our Spotify account to see what other playlists we have for you.

Image Source: StockSnap / Bruno Nascimento
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds