10 Sustainable Brands You Can Feel Good About Supporting

Sustainability is a popular buzzword these days, but not everyone knows exactly what it means. A sustainable company sets itself apart from competitors and adds value to its goods by using materials and production methods that have as little negative social or environmental effect as possible.

For example, a sustainable clothing brand will often be known as eco-fashion because it will be transparent about how its products are created and will attempt to produce its items in an eco-friendly way. This is in response to the "fast fashion" industry that often offers the latest styles at a cheap price to the consumer but with a hidden (and often enormous) cost to both the environment and the people producing the clothes. Aside from the human rights violations and environmental burdens, nonsustainable products tend to have short life cycles and need replacement faster than their sustainable counterparts.

To make a difference with your dollars, keep reading for 10 brands that are producing fair-trade, eco-friendly, and sustainable products.