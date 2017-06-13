Things to Do Instead of Spending Money
121 Things to Do Instead of Spending Money
Just because you're strapped for cash doesn't mean you can't have any fun. Whether you enjoy being outdoors or would rather kick back at home, there are plenty of ideas to choose from. Not only will you stay on your target budget, but you'll still have a guaranteed good time! If you're looking for something to do, check out these 100+ activities that won't break the bank!
- Visit a local beach.
- Sign up for a free class.
- Cook a new recipe with leftover ingredients you have.
- Reread a book you own.
- Rearrange your furniture.
- Organize your closet.
- Make a playlist on Spotify.
- Have a movie marathon with close friends.
- Play some board games.
- Swap clothing with friends.
- Go swimming.
- Visit a local park or playground.
- Sunbathe.
- Try a new hairstyle at home.
- Watch reruns of your favorite TV show with DVDs from your local library.
- Practice new makeup looks.
- Plant some flowers in your garden.
- Go sightseeing.
- Paint your nails.
- Host a dinner party.
- Use YouTube videos for karaoke.
- Take your pet out for a walk.
- Go on a bike ride.
- Paint or sketch something.
- Photograph local sights.
- Visit a museum on a free day.
- Write in your journal.
- Watch the sunset.
- Go hiking.
- Make a scrapbook.
- Take a nap.
- Practice yoga.
- Go on a walking tour.
- Make your own ice cream in a bag with ingredients around the house.
- Write a song.
- Practice playing an instrument.
- Wash your car at home.
- Volunteer for a local organization.
- Visit with family or friends.
- Catch up on laundry.
- Organize the pantry.
- Mow the lawn.
- Paint a pot.
- Do some arts and crafts.
- Start a DIY project.
- Exercise.
- Put on a garage sale.
- Bake some cookies or other sweet treats from scratch.
- Put together a list of your favorite recipes.
- Write a bucket list.
- Shoot some hoops.
- Get rid of clutter.
- Go for a run around the neighborhood.
- Do spa treatments at home.
- Build a bookshelf.
- Dance.
- Take a bath.
- Repair holes in clothing.
- Make a quilt from old t-shirts.
- Clean up your email.
- Organize old photos into an album.
- Write a letter.
- Window shop.
- Have a picnic.
- Listen to a podcast.
- Knit.
- Build a fort.
- Finish a puzzle.
- Play card games.
- Start planning your next getaway.
- Organize the pots and pans in your kitchen.
- Listen to new music online.
- Play video games.
- Gaze at the stars.
- Watch the sunrise.
- Write a poem or short story.
- Work on your to-do list.
- Update your résumé.
- Get creative and make a costume with old clothing items.
- Try a new hobby.
- Download free apps.
- Make your own jewelry with old beads, buttons, or chains.
- Tie-dye a t-shirt.
- Practice origami.
- Make a card.
- Have a bonfire.
- Throw a potluck.
- Put your favorite photos in a frame.
- Work on handmade gifts.
- Replace old lightbulbs.
- Watch home movies.
- Organize your makeup.
- Arrange flowers in a vase. Or better yet, upcycle an old bottle into a cute vase!
- Organize your bulletin board.
- Update your social media profiles.
- Make a new board on Pinterest. Check out our Pinterest account for awesome DIYs and tips!
- Have a sleepover.
- Organize old receipts.
- Browse the farmers market.
- Explore the downtown area of your city.
- Pick fruit that you grew at home.
- Go fishing at a local lake, pond, or pier.
- Go to a free event.
- Make s'mores.
- Dress up.
- Play volleyball.
- Fly a kite.
- Play tennis.
- Go for a drive.
- Go sledding.
- Practice a new language.
- Make a collage of old photographs or magazine cutouts.
- Repurpose old clothing into a pillow, drapes, or blanket.
- Upcycle your old jeans into shorts.
- Play frisbee.
- Make your own pizza.
- Clean out your garage.
- Listen to the radio.
- Go camping in your backyard.
- Daydream.
- Video chat with a friend.
This is a great list to refer to if you're bored and need inspiration, but many of these things end up costing money... Planting flowers? You have to buy the flowers. Dinner party? You have to buy the food...