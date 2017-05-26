5/26/17 5/26/17 POPSUGAR Living Summer Travel Gifts For Graduates 14 Genius Travel Gifts For Adventurous Graduates May 26, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. College is over, so what is a graduate to do next? While many are eager to get a job right away, others will definitely have the travel bug. It's an amazing time to see the world and get even more of an education outside of the lecture hall. If you know a grad who's ready to hop on a plane, get them one of these clever travel gifts to feed their wanderlust. Related21 Cool Gifts That Graduates (Actually) Want Shop Brands Anthropologie · CalPak · Asstd National Brand · Urban Outfitters · Fjallraven · Ted Baker Anthropologie Travel Checklist Sticky Notepad Make sure the new traveler doesn't leave anything behind with this checklist sticky notepad ($14). Anthropologie Travel Checklist Sticky Notepad $14 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery ModCloth There's a Map For That Necklace Grads can show off their love of exploring by wearing this map necklace ($20). ModCloth Necklaces ModCloth There's a Map for That Necklace in Gold $19.99 from ModCloth Buy Now See more ModCloth Necklaces CalPak Astyll Rolling Spinner Carry-On A good carry-on suitcase ($125) is a necessity, and the marble finish of this one is cool. CalPak Astyll 22 Inch Rolling Spinner Carry-On - Black $125 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more CalPak Carry-on Luggage Pinch Provisions Summer Kit You name it, it's probably in this Summer emergency kit ($30). It's a really useful gift that comes in one tiny pouch. Anthropologie Beauty Products Pinch Provisions Summer Kit $30 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Beauty Products Asstd National Brand Personalized Leather Passport Holder Give this leather passport holder ($60) a personal touch by adding the recipient's initials. Asstd National Brand Personalized Leather Passport Holder $75 $59.99 from JCPenney Buy Now See more Asstd National Brand Home & Living Anthropologie Universal Power Adapter When in other countries, this universal power adapter ($36) will be a lifesaver. Anthropologie Universal Power Adaptor $36 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery Urban Outfitters Cosmetics Case Keep makeup and other necessities in order with this cute cosmetics case ($10). Urban Outfitters Cosmetics Case $10 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Makeup & Travel Bags The Big Trip: Your Ultimate Guide to Gap Years and Overseas Adventures by Lonely Planet Graduates can plan the perfect overseas trip after reading through this travel book ($22). Urban Outfitters Desktop Books The Big Trip: Your Ultimate Guide To Gap Years And Overseas Adventures By Lonely Planet $21.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books Uncommon Goods Bouquet Map Travel enthusiasts will proudly hang this bouquet map ($149) in their home. UncommonGoods Artwork Bouquet $149 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Artwork Fjallraven Kanken Water Resistant Backpack This blue backpack ($80) is made of water-resistant material, so it will make it through all kinds of weather. Fjallraven 'Kanken' Water Resistant Backpack - Blue $80 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Fjallraven Backpacks Sonix Figure Portable Charger When a phone runs out of battery in the middle of nowhere, this portable charger ($45) is great to have on hand. Anthropologie Stationery Sonix Figure Portable Charger $45 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery Ted Baker Metal Corner Travel Wallet Store important documents in this chic travel wallet ($158). Ted Baker Metal Corner Travel Wallet $158 from Asos Buy Now See more Ted Baker Wallets Urban Outfitters Sukie Sunshine Camper Travel Journal Make sure grads keep track of their wonderful adventures by gifting them with this travel journal ($17). Urban Outfitters Sukie Sunshine Camper Travel Journal $16.95 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books Cork Globe Every time the receiver of this cork globe ($48) goes somewhere, they can tack the location they visited. UncommonGoods Home & Living Cork Globe $48 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living Share this post SummerGraduationGift GuideCollegeTravelShopping