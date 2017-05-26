 Skip Nav
14 Genius Travel Gifts For Adventurous Graduates

Travel Gifts For Graduates

14 Genius Travel Gifts For Adventurous Graduates

The Big Trip: Your Ultimate Guide to Gap Years and Overseas Adventures by Lonely Planet

College is over, so what is a graduate to do next? While many are eager to get a job right away, others will definitely have the travel bug. It's an amazing time to see the world and get even more of an education outside of the lecture hall. If you know a grad who's ready to hop on a plane, get them one of these clever travel gifts to feed their wanderlust.

Anthropologie Travel Checklist Sticky Notepad
Anthropologie Travel Checklist Sticky Notepad

Make sure the new traveler doesn't leave anything behind with this checklist sticky notepad ($14).

ModCloth There's a Map For That Necklace
ModCloth There's a Map For That Necklace

Grads can show off their love of exploring by wearing this map necklace ($20).

CalPak Astyll Rolling Spinner Carry-On
CalPak Astyll Rolling Spinner Carry-On

A good carry-on suitcase ($125) is a necessity, and the marble finish of this one is cool.

Pinch Provisions Summer Kit
Pinch Provisions Summer Kit

You name it, it's probably in this Summer emergency kit ($30). It's a really useful gift that comes in one tiny pouch.

Asstd National Brand Personalized Leather Passport Holder
Asstd National Brand Personalized Leather Passport Holder

Give this leather passport holder ($60) a personal touch by adding the recipient's initials.

Anthropologie Universal Power Adapter
Anthropologie Universal Power Adapter

When in other countries, this universal power adapter ($36) will be a lifesaver.

Urban Outfitters Cosmetics Case
Urban Outfitters Cosmetics Case

Keep makeup and other necessities in order with this cute cosmetics case ($10).

The Big Trip: Your Ultimate Guide to Gap Years and Overseas Adventures by Lonely Planet
The Big Trip: Your Ultimate Guide to Gap Years and Overseas Adventures by Lonely Planet

Graduates can plan the perfect overseas trip after reading through this travel book ($22).

Uncommon Goods Bouquet Map
Uncommon Goods Bouquet Map

Travel enthusiasts will proudly hang this bouquet map ($149) in their home.

Fjallraven Kanken Water Resistant Backpack
Fjallraven Kanken Water Resistant Backpack

This blue backpack ($80) is made of water-resistant material, so it will make it through all kinds of weather.

Sonix Figure Portable Charger
Sonix Figure Portable Charger

When a phone runs out of battery in the middle of nowhere, this portable charger ($45) is great to have on hand.

Ted Baker Metal Corner Travel Wallet
Ted Baker Metal Corner Travel Wallet

Store important documents in this chic travel wallet ($158).

Urban Outfitters Sukie Sunshine Camper Travel Journal
Urban Outfitters Sukie Sunshine Camper Travel Journal

Make sure grads keep track of their wonderful adventures by gifting them with this travel journal ($17).

Cork Globe
Cork Globe

Every time the receiver of this cork globe ($48) goes somewhere, they can tack the location they visited.

