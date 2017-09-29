 Skip Nav
We Can't Get Over How Cute (and Affordable!) Typo's New Disney Collection Is

Get your credit cards ready because Typo just launched its Disney collection, and we want everything. Cotton On's gift shop came out with a whole line of backpacks, stationery, and other fun Mickey items that are not only cute, but also affordable. See 25 products ahead that are $30 or less!

Shine Bright Lantern ($20)
Mini Fashion Backpack ($30)
Mickey Peace Earrings ($7)
Licensed Buffalo A5 Notebook ($15)
A4 Plan Ahead Mickey To-Do List ($7, originally $10)
Suck It Up Drink Bottle ($13)
Sunny Pencil Case ($17)
Mickey Ears Pen ($5)
Mickey Ears Mini Fashion Backpack ($30)
Suck It Up Drink Mickey Patch Bottle ($13)
Archie Bag ($20)
Shaped Mini Marquee Light ($13)
Novelty Speak Disney Socks ($10)
Small Spinout Mickey Sketch Notebook ($5)
Mini Mirror ($10)
Small Spinout Mickey Foil Notebook ($5)
Mickey Head Earrings ($7)
Acrylic Light ($20)
Desk Set ($15, originally $20)
Fly High Cosmetic Case ($20)
Printed Document Wallet ($15, originally $20)
2018 A5 Weekly Buffalo Diary ($17)
White and Gold Mini Fashion Backpack ($30)
Deluxe Archer Pencil Case ($15)
Mickey Floral Metal Drink Bottle ($13)
