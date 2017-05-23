8 Walgreens Secrets From Employees, Including Developing Questionable Photos

Walgreens, you know, "at the corner of healthy and happy"? Well, any and all of your questions about the drugstore were answered by a number of employees on iAMAs, and their responses did not disappoint. A former manager, a cashier, and two photo specialists who've seen some sh*t revealed company secrets you never knew. They do see plenty of nude photos come through, by the way. Learn eight other interesting things.

1. What is the strangest combination of products you have witnessed someone buy?

"One person bought condoms, Plan B, and whipped cream (I don't know why condoms and Plan B, but I guess you cant be safe enough)."

2. What's the weirdest thing you ever saw while developing photos?

"S&M bondage."

"Girl who had a 200+ order with the same selfie (I have a feeling that was sent in by mistake)."

"Four girls standing topless outside of a forest making these weird 'earthly' poses. I think they were hippie chicks but that particularly was strange. They gave me the death stare when picking them up too."

3. Do you guys have to say "be well" to everyone after checkout?

"Yes, we're supposed to. It doesn't always happen but ya know. And we have to yell 'welcome to Walgreens!'"

4. What do the different codes said on the PA system mean?

"It's different at each Walgreens, but at mine, Code 1: Change; Code 2: Pickup; Code 3: Robbery; Code 4: Exchange; and if they call out IC3, it just means they have a line and someone needs to open a register to help deal with it."

5. What's with the high prices?

"The stuff at [Walgreens] is overpriced, but the price is for the convenience. I still go to WAG for my scripts (same price no matter where I go under my insurance), but also if I just need something quick. For me, it is well worth it to walk to the Walgreens on the corner, three blocks from my house, and pay $3.50 for something than to drive to Target 10 minutes away and pay $3.00 for the same thing."

6. What are you supposed to do if you develop pictures that have illegal or questionable content?

"If we see anything f*cked up (kiddie porn, uncompromising situations), we're supposed to make copies and put them in an envelope to be sent to either claims or the corporate office. Calling the police would make more sense IMO, but Walgreens isn't exactly known for critical thinking."

7. Have you ever seen anything that was worrying?

"The most messed up things I've seen were crime scene photos."

8. Why does 35mm film cost so much to develop?

"There are a couple reasons. One being that it's a more obsolete form of photo-taking and the way to develop it isn't as simple as putting it in one machine and in two seconds it's printed out, at least with our machine. When I was growing up, to develop 35mm, you had to wait I think like a week or so, a few days at best, and it was a lot cheaper. Ours does it in about 15 to 20 minutes if we rush it. The actual film processor has to run the film in and out of about eight chemical sections, so maintaining all of that is expensive. More or less, the reason it's a higher price is because of the machine itself. If we didn't charge all that much, we would be losing money each time we developed a roll of film, and we would stop developing rolls altogether."