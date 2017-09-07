11 Signs You're an Ambivert

We know that introverts value their alone time, while extroverts thrive in social settings. So what personality type are you if you fall in between? If you don't really identify with one end of the spectrum, you're an ambivert. You are a hybrid of both parties and adjust according to the situation.

According to a study by Adam Grant at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, ambiverts actually hold an advantage over introverts and extroverts and are, surprisingly, better salespeople as a result.

"Because they naturally engage in a flexible pattern of talking and listening, ambiverts are likely to express sufficient assertiveness and enthusiasm to persuade and close a sale but are more inclined to listen to customers' interests and less vulnerable to appearing too excited or overconfident," the study said.

Sounds pretty good to us. See the 11 signs below to further prove you're an in-betweener, and take this quiz to confirm.