 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
What Do Dreams About Bugs Mean?
Consumerism
12 Costco Employee Secrets, Including What the Different Markdowns Mean
Disney
This Tragic True Story Inspired a Haunting Disneyland Urban Legend
Travel
Why You Should Never, Ever Check Your Luggage on a Plane

What Do Dreams About Bugs Mean?

Has something been bothering you lately? This might be why you're having dreams about bugs. Insect-related dreams are very common, and they are definitely symbolic of events happening in your life. If you're having these sorts of visions when you fall asleep, you should know what they mean.

If you are having dreams with ants, bees, beetles, cockroaches, or spiders in them, it means that something in your life is really bothering you. Whether you're trying to kill a bug or get away from one or they are crawling all over you, this all has a similar meaning. You have been annoyed by something in your personal or professional life and you can't seem to make it go away. You really want the irritation to stop, but it feels like it's no longer in your control.

Related
If You Have Dreamed About Water, You Need to Know the Meaning Behind It

Alternatively, if you are dreaming about caterpillars or butterflies, it could mean that there is something you're dying to say or do, and it's building up inside of you. You want the relief of being free to say and do as you please but right now isn't a good time to do so. You have to wait until it's appropriate to take action, and all this waiting is on your mind.

No matter what kind of bug dreams you're having, just know that it's very normal. Don't let it worry you. People have these sorts of visions at night all the time.

Image Source: StockSnap / Erwan Hesry
Join the conversation
DreamsSleepWellness
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Sex
There Are 4 Types of Sex Dreams — and Here's What Each of Them Means
by YourTango
Elizabeth Gilbert Quotes About Creativity
Women
6 Elizabeth Gilbert Quotes That Will Inspire You to Live Your BEST Life
by Tara Block
Should I Go to Law School?
Career
Why You Shouldn't Go to Law School
by Annie Gabillet
We Rise
by Natalie Rivera
What Do Dreams About Death Mean?
Wellness
What Do Dreams About Death Mean? The Answer Actually Makes a Lot of Sense
by Macy Cate Williams
What Is ASMR?
Sleep
The Weird Thing That Makes Me Fall Asleep Every Night
by Ashley Paige
Ayesha Curry's Key Lime Pie With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
ayesha curry
by Brandi Milloy
Reasons to Take a Bath
Wellness
Why You Should Be Taking More Baths
by Annie Gabillet
Bathroom Updates For Resale
Bathrooms
Bathroom Updates That Increased the Value of My Home
by Annie Gabillet
Sunrise Smart Pillow
Sleep
This Genius Pillow Will Track Your Sleeping Patterns and Gently Wake You Up
by Macy Cate Williams
How to Be Productive at the Office
Productivity
10 Office Hacks For Having Your Most Productive Day Ever
by Ashley Paige
Bad Dreams About Boyfriend
Relationships
"I Constantly Have Bad Dreams About My Boyfriend"
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds