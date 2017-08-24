 Skip Nav
If You're Not Going to Disneyland in the Fall, You're Seriously Missing Out

If you're thinking about planning a trip to Disneyland, make it this Fall. Without a doubt, the Autumn season is the best time to travel to the most magical place on earth. Read on to understand why you should be planning for the coming months and make it your best trip ever!

When Does Disneyland Decorate For Halloween?

Halloween Time offers lots of seasonal specialties.
Late September and all of November have low attendance.
You will save tons of money on travel and lodging.
The Autumn food selection is amazing.
The weather is mild.
The festive decor is worth looking at all day.
Some of the rides transform and give you entirely new experiences.
