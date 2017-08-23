 Skip Nav
Jeep®
Here's How You Can Win a Brand-New Car!
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
Spring
How Often Should You Clean Everything in Your House? Here's a Handy Guide
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Disneyland Halloween Time Tips to Know Before You Go

Halloween Time at Disneyland is the best time of the year, no question. From spooky decor and adorable treats to special merchandise and changes to certain attractions, if you're a Disneyland-lover and fan of the season, you simply have to see it to believe it! In order to make the most of your time celebrating Halloween at the park as well as attending Mickey's Halloween Party, we've rounded up eight tips that will be your guide for when you go.

Related
Disney's New Halloween Mickey Ears Will Light Up Your World!

Experience the Changes to Certain Attractions
The Decorations Are Only Up During Specific Dates
Go Earlier in the Season to Avoid Crowds
Search the Parks For All of the Themed Treats
Buy Early to Save on Tickets to Mickey’s Halloween Party
Don't Forget Your Map For Mickey's Halloween Party!
Make Sure to Follow All of the Costume Rules!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
DisneylandDisneyHalloweenTravel
Join The Conversation
Disney
by Hedy Phillips
Disney Workout Clothes
Shopping Guide
33 Pieces of Disney Workout Gear That'll Get You Pumped . . . Princess Style
by Brinton Parker
Halloween Decor From Nordstrom
Decor Shopping
by Macy Cate Williams
Peru Sacred Valley Tips
Travel
by Kathryn McLamb
Disney Cast Member Secrets
Walt Disney World
32 Fun Disney Facts From a Former Cast Member
by Anonymous
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds