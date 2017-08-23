8 Disneyland Halloween Time Tips to Know Before You Go

Halloween Time at Disneyland is the best time of the year, no question. From spooky decor and adorable treats to special merchandise and changes to certain attractions, if you're a Disneyland-lover and fan of the season, you simply have to see it to believe it! In order to make the most of your time celebrating Halloween at the park as well as attending Mickey's Halloween Party, we've rounded up eight tips that will be your guide for when you go.