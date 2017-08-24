 Skip Nav
Inspiration
14 Winnie the Pooh Quotes That Will Make You Smile, Then Cry
Wellness
I Wrote Down Something I Was Grateful For Every Day For 8 Days, and Here's What Happened
Disney
A Former Disneyland Photographer Revealed Some VERY Interesting Secrets About the Job

Work While You're Traveling to Save Money

This Site Will Help You Save Money While Traveling — If You're Willing to Work For It

When a "corporate dropout" recently did an AMA on Reddit about quitting a job to backpack around the world, one thing they mentioned was how they were able to keep the trip at a reasonable cost thanks to volunteering to help people out in exchange for accommodations through a site called Workaway.

"I used Workaway.info for a free room and board for a month here and there. I wanted the luxury of not working all the time, but you could definitely arrange it so that you are jumping from host to host, never paying for your stay," the poster said. But there are some ins and outs of Workaway that you should know before you dive into trying it next time you travel.

What is it exactly?

Workaway is a site that will connect travelers with hosts all over the world. You create a profile to basically sell yourself as someone a host will want to bring into their home. On the site, you can search for hosts and find out their location and what kind of work they might want you to do. There are thousands of hosts in over 135 countries, so the options are endless.

Related
An Employee Reveals What It's Really Like to Work at a Hostel
ADVERTISEMENT

What kind of work can you expect to do?

There is a vast range of things you can expect to take on if you're staying in someone's home. You might do some cooking and cleaning, you might help someone build something, or you might even take care of some animals or kids. Because these hosts are offering you a "free" place to stay, you can expect to earn it with small tasks.

Who should use Workaway?

Workaway is great for a huge variety of people, really. The minimum age is 18, and after that there are countless possibilities. You can even use Workaway as a family, though the site says it's more difficult to find a host — but not impossible! This program, like the Reddit user suggested, is great for anyone backpacking around the world who wants to cut costs as much as possible.

Related
6 Tips For Driving Across America on an Extratight Budget

Is this like a hotel or a hostel or what?

Treat your Workaway hosting situation as if you were staying with a friend. Be respectful of their space, do the job you said you'd come to do, and adhere to any house rules they might have. Clean up after yourself, also, unless they specifically tell you otherwise. They aren't your parents or your maids.

What if I realize at the last minute that I want to do this?

Workaway has a special search function just for last-minute trips, so rest assured, no matter your timing, you should be able to find something.

Image Source: Stocksnap / Chris Lawton
Join the conversation
Budget TravelTravel TipsTravel
Join The Conversation
The Royals
15 Travel Outfits Every Power Woman Owns
by Sarah Wasilak
Best US Cities For Music
Music
by Aly Walansky
Why Fall at Disneyland Is the Best
Disney
If You're Not Going to Disneyland in the Fall, You're Seriously Missing Out
by Macy Cate Williams
Tiny Travel Tattoos
Tattoos
40 Tiny Tattoos For Travel-Lovers
by Hilary White
Belmond Andean Explorer Train in Peru
Travel
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds