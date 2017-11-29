35 Buffy the Vampire Slayer Gifts That Will Speak to Every Superfan's Soul

Like the Slayer herself, love for Buffy the Vampire Slayer never really dies. It's been 19 years since the best show of all time premiered, but it still stands the test of time in a BIG way. My obsession with BtVS began when I was in fourth grade, when I still had to sneak episodes while my parents were out, because apparently slaying (and screwing) vampires and demons isn't for kids. Good try, parents. Buffy taught me how to be a badass, she taught me how to be a feminist, she taught me how to be open-minded, she taught me the art of sarcasm, and, most importantly, she taught me the importance of a pair of stylish yet affordable boots.

If you're already a diehard fan for life, or if you finally discovered that the epic masterpiece that is Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streaming on Netflix and you're a n00b on the cusp of full-on fandom, then these gifts will speak to your Scooby-loving soul (assuming you, ya know, have one).