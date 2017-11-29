 Skip Nav
35 Buffy the Vampire Slayer Gifts That Will Speak to Every Superfan's Soul
35 Buffy the Vampire Slayer Gifts That Will Speak to Every Superfan's Soul

Like the Slayer herself, love for Buffy the Vampire Slayer never really dies. It's been 19 years since the best show of all time premiered, but it still stands the test of time in a BIG way. My obsession with BtVS began when I was in fourth grade, when I still had to sneak episodes while my parents were out, because apparently slaying (and screwing) vampires and demons isn't for kids. Good try, parents. Buffy taught me how to be a badass, she taught me how to be a feminist, she taught me how to be open-minded, she taught me the art of sarcasm, and, most importantly, she taught me the importance of a pair of stylish yet affordable boots.

If you're already a diehard fan for life, or if you finally discovered that the epic masterpiece that is Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streaming on Netflix and you're a n00b on the cusp of full-on fandom, then these gifts will speak to your Scooby-loving soul (assuming you, ya know, have one).

Spike-Lover Dress
$60
from livingdead.com.au
Buy Now
"I'm a Slayer, Ask Me How" Tote
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Sunnydale Library Scented Candle
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
BTVS Coloring and Activity Book
$3
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Once More With Feeling" Life's a Show Necklace
$32
from etsy.com
Buy Now
I Slay Shirt
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Buffy and Angel Claddaugh Ring
$38
from claddaghring.com
Buy Now
BtVS Sunnydale Slayers Girls Shirt
$16
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
Slay Necklace
$38
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Buffy Bookcase Print
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Funko POP Buffy the Vampire Slayer
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Scooby Gang Sweater
$36
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Peace. Love. Whedon." Pin
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Buffy Pouch
$16
from society6.com
Buy Now
The Bronze Souvenir Spoon
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Vampyr Book Phone Case
$27
from society6.com
Buy Now
Buffy Charms Keychain
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mutant Enemy Mug
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 144 Episodes T-Shirt
$20
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
"It Could Be Bunnies" Bracelet
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Slayers Gonna Slay Car Decal
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Buffy Class Protector Print
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Gentlemen T-shirt
$19
from society6.com
Buy Now
Kiss the Librarian Pin
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Buffy Will Patrol Tonight Embroidery
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Sealed By Fate" Wall Clock
$23
from society6.com
Buy Now
Buffy Scythe Sticker
$2
from society6.com
Buy Now
"Love Makes You Do the Wacky" Quote Spoon
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Sunnydale High School Sweatshirt
$29
from etsy.com
Buy Now
5X5 Quote Art
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Buffy Weapon Magnet Set
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Destructo Girl Bracelet
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Buffy the Vampire Slayer "Hush" Box
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Bite Me" Clip
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mr. Pointy Necklace
$38
from etsy.com
Buy Now
