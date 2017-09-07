 Skip Nav
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook

Remember when you decided not to delete your Myspace page and now there's peace sign mirror selfies of you floating around? Well, unless you want that to happen with your Facebook, you'll need to know how to permanently delete your profile (and all of those alcohol-induced pictures you posted during college). It's a simple process, but keep in mind, it may take a while for the request to go through. Here's how it's done in three quick steps.

Log into your Facebook account on a desktop computer or mobile browser.
Follow the link ahead.
Reenter your password and enter the security check text.
