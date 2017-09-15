People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Over This Girl's Striped T-Shirt

When Twitter user mmmadelinee posted a mirror selfie on the social media platform, she probably didn't expect that it would spur a full-blown uproar. In the photo, she wears a beanie, glasses, and a crop top that's making the internet totally freak out. The shirt looks gray from far away . . . until you take a closer look. When you click on the photo, the top appears to have a strange "trippy" pattern, but zooming in reveals that it's simply striped. Commence freaking out and subsequent Twitter stardom.