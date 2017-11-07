 Skip Nav
Humor
17 People Who Emoji Better Than You
Geek Culture
43 Insanely Creative Cosplays to Inspire You
Digital Life
This Math Problem Will Make You Lose Your Mind
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Tiny Star Wars Tattoo Ideas Perfect For Any Fan of the Force

It's hard to escape Star Wars fever these days — though any real fan wouldn't want to. Thanks to Star Wars: Episode 8 and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, you're probably itching for a new way to show off your fandom love — like fresh tattoo ideas. While some fans want to get a large tattoo of Chewbacca or another character, others like to keep it small and to themselves. That's why we've rounded up some of the cutest ideas out there that are perfect for anyone who loves the franchise but doesn't want to broadcast it too loudly. Keep looking ahead, and this doesn't work for you, try these small Harry Potter tattoo ideas.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Geek CultureTattoosStar Wars
Tattoos
43 Bangin' (and Beautiful) Tattoos
by Hilary White
Mermaid Tattoos
Mermaids
26 Pretty Tattoos Fit For a Real-Life Mermaid
by Macy Cate Williams
Star Wars Workout Clothes
Shopping Guide
You'll Be Han Swole-O When You Wear This Star Wars-Style Activewear to the Gym
by Dominique Astorino
Star Wars Gift Guide
Star Wars
25 Star Wars Gifts That Will Seriously Impress the Entire Galaxy
by Maria Azua
Mental Health Recovery Tattoos
Tattoos
17 Mental Health Tattoos That Celebrate Your Journey to Recovery
by Karenna Meredith
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds