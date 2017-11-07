20 Tiny Star Wars Tattoo Ideas Perfect For Any Fan of the Force

It's hard to escape Star Wars fever these days — though any real fan wouldn't want to. Thanks to Star Wars: Episode 8 and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, you're probably itching for a new way to show off your fandom love — like fresh tattoo ideas. While some fans want to get a large tattoo of Chewbacca or another character, others like to keep it small and to themselves. That's why we've rounded up some of the cutest ideas out there that are perfect for anyone who loves the franchise but doesn't want to broadcast it too loudly. Keep looking ahead, and this doesn't work for you, try these small Harry Potter tattoo ideas.