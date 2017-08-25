 Skip Nav
Tech Tips
Did You Know Netflix Has Secret Movie Categories? Here's How to Find Them
Geek Culture
NASA Packs More Than 100 Photos of Pluto Into 1 Stunning Video!
Tech Tips
How to Check Your iPhone Data Usage

Vision Test Video

Who Do You See in This Picture? The Answer Is Important to Your Vision

You might not want to know the answer to the test, but you should take it anyway. Play the video, and an image will appear — you'll see either Marilyn Monroe or Albert Einstein. We won't tell you what each answer means till the end, so as not to influence what you see.

The video comes to us from AsapSCIENCE, which creates popular YouTube science videos. What's going on? The video uses a hybrid image that combines pictures of the two icons and mutes or enhances certain details from each face. The test measures how well you're able to focus and pick up on details like contrast and spatial frequency.

So, for the answer: If you're at a normal viewing distance and get Albert Einstein, you have pretty decent vision. But if you see Marilyn Monroe, you should talk to your doctor about glasses or contacts.

This might be better than the whole dress debate, since it actually means something to your life. How do you compare to everyone else? Vote in the poll to find out!

Join the conversation
Viral VideosDigital LifeYouTube
Join The Conversation
DIY Beauty
15 Makeup Tutorials That Will Make You Love Your Brown Eyes
by Nile Cappello
Jessicann YouTube channel
Cars
This YouTuber Is Inspiring Women to Fix Their Own Cars
by Natalie Rivera
How Do I Use the One-Handed Keyboard on the iPhone?
Tech Tips
This New Feature Coming to iOS 11 Will Make Typing So Much Easier
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
The Hound and Tormund Actors Singing on Game of Thrones Set
Stars on the Set
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds