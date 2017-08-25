Who Do You See in This Picture? The Answer Is Important to Your Vision

You might not want to know the answer to the test, but you should take it anyway. Play the video, and an image will appear — you'll see either Marilyn Monroe or Albert Einstein. We won't tell you what each answer means till the end, so as not to influence what you see.

The video comes to us from AsapSCIENCE, which creates popular YouTube science videos. What's going on? The video uses a hybrid image that combines pictures of the two icons and mutes or enhances certain details from each face. The test measures how well you're able to focus and pick up on details like contrast and spatial frequency.

So, for the answer: If you're at a normal viewing distance and get Albert Einstein, you have pretty decent vision. But if you see Marilyn Monroe, you should talk to your doctor about glasses or contacts.

This might be better than the whole dress debate, since it actually means something to your life. How do you compare to everyone else? Vote in the poll to find out!