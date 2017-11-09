Ariana Grande's Signature Ponytail Looks Even Better Platinum Blond

 Skip Nav
For as long as she's been in the spotlight, Ariana Grande has favored one iconic hairstyle: the high ponytail. Whether on stage or on the red carpet, she's rarely seen without her extralong brunette strands swaying behind her. Recently, however, she's undergone a major makeover.

It all started on Oct. 7 when she posted a photo of white-silver hair on Instagram. "It's grey," she wrote, and fans everywhere praised the drastic change. But was it a wig? We had a little freak-out when she seemingly went short and purple back in August, only to find out it was, indeed, a hairpiece.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

The following days after debuting her Daenerys Targaryen-like transformation, however, she went on to post several photos of her new look, proving it was definitely a permanent dye job (and a gorgeous one at that).

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

She even decided to go a step further and get baby bangs. Not everyone can pull these off, but she certainly does.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

While we love that Ariana has been wearing her Rapunzel-worthy hair long and down, we started to miss her signature pony. Thankfully, on Nov. 7, it made a comeback. And oh, how marvelous it looked. Dare we say we love the signature Ariana hairstyle even better in platinum blond?

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Gorgeous. Now, don't you want to take the plunge and go silver yourself? Colorists, you've been warned.

