 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Beauty Trends
10 Grotesque Historical Beauty Trends That Could Have Straight Up Killed You
Beauty News
20 SFX Makeup Artists to Follow on Instagram If You Want to See Braaaaains
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Women-Founded Beauty Brands That You Should Have Tried by Now

If you're both a beauty-lover and a feminist, you've probably experienced makeup shaming in spades. "You can't be a feminist and be obsessed with how you look!" say some. "Makeup is inherently antifeminist!" spout off others. We say that's total bullsh*t. Feminism is about freedom and self-empowerment, and if you feel empowered rocking beach waves and a fierce red lip, then do you.

That's why we rounded up eight badass women who started their own beauty lines. One sold her engagement ring, while others quit their high-power finance jobs in the name of following their dreams. After all, in our minds, few things are as empowering as seeing your name on a product on Sephora shelves. Read on to learn more about these incredible women and discover their brands.

Maureen Kelly, Founder of Tarte
Nancy Twine, Founder of Briogeo
Charlotte Tilbury, Founder of Charlotte Tilbury
Vicky Tsai, Founder of Tatcha
Wende Zomnir, Founder of Urban Decay
Sarah Potempa, Founder of Beachwaver Co.
Lisa Price, Founder of Carol's Daughter
Divya Gugnani and Lindsay Ellingson, Co-Founders of Wander Beauty
Poppy King, Founder of Lipstick Queen
Jin Soon Choi, Founder of Jin Soon
Huda Kattan, Founder of Huda Beauty
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty DiversityBeauty ShoppingHair CareBeauty ProductsMakeupSkin Care
Join The Conversation
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen's Skincare Routine Is So Simple, You Can Easily Follow It
by Celia Fernandez
Nontoxic Skin Care Ingredients
Beauty Tips
10 Nontoxic Skin Care Ingredients That Beauty Experts Swear By
by Liz Thompson
Which Hair Oils Actually Work?
Beauty Tips
The Truth About Using Coconut, Argan, and Other Natural Oils on Your Hair
by Liz Thompson
Best Bliss Products
Skin Care
by Krista Jones
Beauty Looks Inspired by Zodiac Signs
Beauty Trends
Makeup Artist Brings Each Zodiac Sign to Life in Strikingly Gorgeous Photo Series
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds