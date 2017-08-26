11 Women-Founded Beauty Brands That You Should Have Tried by Now

If you're both a beauty-lover and a feminist, you've probably experienced makeup shaming in spades. "You can't be a feminist and be obsessed with how you look!" say some. "Makeup is inherently antifeminist!" spout off others. We say that's total bullsh*t. Feminism is about freedom and self-empowerment, and if you feel empowered rocking beach waves and a fierce red lip, then do you.

That's why we rounded up eight badass women who started their own beauty lines. One sold her engagement ring, while others quit their high-power finance jobs in the name of following their dreams. After all, in our minds, few things are as empowering as seeing your name on a product on Sephora shelves. Read on to learn more about these incredible women and discover their brands.