 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Our 10 Favorite Beauty Stocking Stuffers on Amazon — All Under $20!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Our 10 Favorite Beauty Stocking Stuffers on Amazon — All Under $20!

True beauty addicts know that Amazon is a treasure trove of incredible products. If you're looking for clever stocking stuffers for the hair- and makeup-lovers in your life, we've got you covered. We rounded up our favorite items from the massive retailer, and they can all be found for a ridiculously low price. Check out these genius items, and score a few ASAP!

Related
This Pink Curling Wand Is the No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon, and It's Just $20!
DeWeisn Double-Side Folding Lighted Travel Mirror
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Labiotte Wine Lip Tint
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Rose Gold Unicorn Makeup Brushes Set
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Faceshop Disney Collaboration Ink Gel Stick
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Maybelline New York The Nudes Eye Shadow Palette
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Wet Brush Pro Detangle Brush
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
RightOn Lighted Makeup Mirror
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ammiy 10-Piece Oval Makeup Brush Set
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Disney Lip Balm Duo
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
DeWeisn Double-Side Folding Lighted Travel Mirror
Labiotte Wine Lip Tint
Rose Gold Unicorn Makeup Brushes Set
The Faceshop Disney Collaboration Ink Gel Stick
Maybelline New York The Nudes Eye Shadow Palette
BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set
Wet Brush Pro Detangle Brush
RightOn Lighted Makeup Mirror
Ammiy 10-Piece Oval Makeup Brush Set
Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Disney Lip Balm Duo
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty GiftsGifts For WomenBeauty ShoppingGift GuideStocking StuffersHolidayBeauty ProductsAmazonMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
DeWeisn Double-Side Folding Lighted Travel Mirror
from amazon.com
$15
Labiotte Wine Lip Tint
from amazon.com
$10
Rose Gold Unicorn Makeup Brushes Set
from amazon.com
$18
The Faceshop Disney Collaboration Ink Gel Stick
from amazon.com
$16
Maybelline New York The Nudes Eye Shadow Palette
from amazon.com
$8
BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set
from amazon.com
$11
Wet Brush Pro Detangle Brush
from amazon.com
$12
RightOn Lighted Makeup Mirror
from amazon.com
$20
Ammiy 10-Piece Oval Makeup Brush Set
from amazon.com
$11
Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Disney Lip Balm Duo
from amazon.com
$9
Shop More
Kiehl's Body Scrubs & Exfoliants SHOP MORE
Kiehl's
Lavender Gently Exfoliating Body Scrub
from Bloomingdale's
$36
Kiehl's
Gently Exfoliating Body Scrub Soap Bar
from Nordstrom
$12
Kiehl's
Gently Exfoliating Body Scrub - Coriander, 8.4-oz.
from Macy's
$36
Kiehl's
Gently Exfoliating Body Scrub - Grapefruit, 8.4-oz.
from Macy's
$36
Kiehl's
Gently Exfoliating Body Scrub - Lavender, 8.4-oz.
from Macy's
$36
Urban Decay Makeup SHOP MORE
Urban Decay
Naked Basics Eyeshadow Palette
from Macy's
$29
Urban Decay
'Naked' Palette - Naked Palette
from Nordstrom
$54
Urban Decay
Self-Adjusting Complexion Primer - No Color
from Nordstrom
$34
Urban Decay
Naked Heat Palette
from Macy's
$54
Urban Decay
All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray - Long Lasting
from Macy's
$32
Milk Makeup Eye Makeup SHOP MORE
Milk Makeup
Eye Vinyl
from Urban Outfitters
$20
Milk Makeup
Eye Pigment
from Urban Outfitters
$24
Milk Makeup
Cooling Water
from Sephora
$24
Milk Makeup
Eye Pigment
from Sephora
$24
Milk Makeup
Ubame Mascara
from Urban Outfitters
$24
Urban Decay Makeup AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
80 Perfect Presents For Every Woman in Your Life
by Macy Cate Williams
Beauty Trends
The Widest Foundation Shade Ranges You Can Find at Sephora
by Celia Fernandez
Beauty Trends
26 Tropical Beauty Products to Bring to Tulum
by Nancy Einhart
Spring Beauty
10 Bachelorette Party Beauty Essentials to Pack
by Lauren Levinson
Urban Decay Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kaitreichert
tannermmann
thedoubletakegirls
theresamariedaily
Milk Makeup Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ashberleen
theselect7
nothingtowear.blog
ashleybrookenicholas
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds