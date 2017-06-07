15 Hydrating Masks to Keep Your Hair Healthy All Summer Long

It's always important to keep your hair strong and healthy, but it especially matters in the Summertime. Sun rays, pool chlorine, high temperatures, and humidity can all damage your hair, so pay attention, people! One of the best ways to keep your strands in tip-top shape is by using a hair mask two or three times per week.

To use a mask, massage the product into your head while in the shower, put on a plastic hair cap, and turn up the heat so the steam will activate the conditioning ingredients. Rinse it out well and your hair will feel incredible. I use a mask regularly and have noticed a significant difference in the health of my strands. They are smoother and easier to style. Take a look at some of our favorite choices and grab one for yourself. It's the smartest beauty decision you could make this season.