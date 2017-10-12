 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Fight Dry, Cracked Chapped Lips With These 9 Nourishing Balms

If you're anything like me and consider yourself a total lip balm girl, you know how important it is to always have one in your bag. Whether you're on vacation and need some lip SPF or you're headed out with friends and could use a tinted shade, it's hard to go anywhere without it. This Fall, as the weather starts to cool, you'll notice yourself needing to protect your sensitive pout against the cold, harsh wind. From products made with beeswax to balms that have a dash of pink to create the illusion of lipstick, we found some moisturizing options for you. Take a look at our favorites.

Maybelline Baby Lips Glow Balm
Avene Care For Sensitive Lips
Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm
Moroccanoil Lip Balm SPF 20
Vaseline Rosy Lips Balm
Malin+Goetz Mojito Lip Balm
Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30
ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture Tint Lip Balm
Glossier Balm Dotcom
Start Slideshow
Fall BeautyBeauty ShoppingFallLip BalmBeauty Products
Shop More
Burt's Bees Lip Treatments SHOP MORE
Burt's Bees
Lip Balm - Wild Cherry & Vanilla Bean Blister Box Combo 2 Pack
from Macy's
$5.80
Burt's Bees
Ultra Conditioning with Kokum Butter
from Ulta
$3.99
Burt's Bees
Lip Balm Tin
from Ulta
$3.29
Burt's Bees
Lip Shimmer
from Ulta
$4.99
Burt's Bees
Hibiscus Tinted Lip Balm by .15oz Lip Balm)
from Smallflower
$6.99
Target Lip Gloss SHOP MORE
Maybelline
Color Sensational® Vivid Hot Lacquer Lip Gloss - 0.17oz
from Target
$2.69
Maybelline
Color Sensational® Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color
from Target
$5.89
Target
L'Oreal® Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss
from Target
$7.99
Vaseline
Lip Therapy Rosy Lips Lip Balm Tin 0.6 oz
from Target
$3.49
Milani
Amore Matte Metallic Lip Crème
from Target
$7.99
Vaseline Lip Gloss SHOP MORE
Vaseline
Lip Therapy Original
from Walgreens
$1.89
Vaseline
Lip Therapy Rosy Lips Lip Balm Tin 0.6 oz
from Target
$3.49
Vaseline
Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter Lip Balm Tin 0.6 oz
from Target
$3.49
Vaseline
Lip Therapy Original Lip Balm Tin 0.6 oz
from Target
$2.97
Vaseline
Lip Therapy Aloe Vera Lip Balm Tin 0.6 oz
from Target
$3.49
Nordstrom Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday
75 Brilliant Gift Ideas For Kickass Working Women
by Brinton Parker
Summer
29 Quirky and Cool Pool Floats — All For Under $32!
by Macy Cate Williams
Gigi Hadid
Don't Overlook Gigi Hadid's Sweatpants — They've Got a Secret Message
by Sarah Wasilak
Holiday
74 Small Gifts Everyone Will Want to Find in Their Stockings
by Alessandra Foresto
Target Lip Gloss AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
pinkandwink
stylecusp
meganzietz
nvrwolipstick
Vaseline Lip Gloss AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
girlaboutcolumbus
summerwind41490
legrandneutral
southernstyleblog
Maybelline Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thewhimsysoul
village_pointe
sarasab
sarasab
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds