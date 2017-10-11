 Skip Nav
The 10 Top-Rated Liquid Eyeliners on the Internet — Starting at $3

Discovering a good liquid eyeliner is like finding a needle in a haystack — it seems impossible, but it can definitely be done. The key is to test a variety of options in order to figure out what's most important to you. There are a few things we look for when we dub an eyeliner purchase-worthy: the opaqueness, the color, the staying power, and the quality of the applicator you apply it with. If we're satisfied with all four of these attributes, it's a true gem. Let's be real: nobody likes a smudged, faded cat eye. If you need some guidance on what to try, we rounded up the highest-rated options from our favorite stores like Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom, and Walgreens. Find out why these options will leave makeup mavens beyond pleased.

I Have Worn the Same $3 Liquid Eyeliner For 10 Years, and It Gets Me So Many Compliments

Wet n Wild
MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner
$2.99
from Walgreens
Stila
'Stay All Day' Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
$22
from Nordstrom
Rimmel
Exaggerate Waterproof Eye Liner
$8.50
from Asos
Lancôme
Artliner Precision Point Liquid Eyeliner
$30.50
from Nordstrom
Sephora Eyeliner
Kat Von D Tattoo Liner
$20
from Sephora
Ulta Eyeliner
BH Cosmetics Liquid Eyeliner
$4
from Ulta
NET-A-PORTER.COM Eyeliner
Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc'er Liquid Eyeliner
$30
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Eyeko
'Black Magic' Liquid Eyeliner
$22
from Nordstrom
Dolce & Gabbana
Beauty Intense Liquid Eyeliner - Baroque Nude 2
$38
from Nordstrom
Estee Lauder
Double Wear Zero-Smudge Liquid Eyeliner
$26
from Nordstrom
