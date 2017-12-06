 Skip Nav
10 Natural-Hair Moments From 2017 That Will Make Your Heart Feel So Damn Full

This was a year of many things in beauty: insane highlighters, bizarre makeup trends, and more. But above all the glam (and not so glam) moments of the year, one thing is for sure: 2017's cup was overflowing with #blackgirlmagic. This year, women of color said "f*ck your beauty standards" and truly embraced their gorgeous natural hair, and we were 100 percent here for it (pun intended). We've seen celebrities like Kerry Washington and Taraji P. Henson make bold statements about their God-given kinks, but the movement spanned way beyond red carpet stars. This year, we've seen natural hair flourish through the local online community and on some of the world's biggest stages (hello, Miss Universe).

Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite times natural hair and #blackgirlmagic shook sh*t up in the beauty world. Prepare for your heart to feel so full and cheers to 2018 (and beyond) being full of more beautiful, natural hair.

Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett Wears Afro at Miss Universe 2017
Duckie Thot Covers Paper Magazine in Natural Hair
Texture on the Runway's NYFW Runway Show
Natural Hair at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Taraji P. Henson Goes For the Big Chop
Kerry Washington Covers Allure's November Issue Wearing Cornrows
Ivy Park's Velvet Backless Cap
Lupita Nyong'o Addresses Being Photoshopped in Grazia UK Magazine
