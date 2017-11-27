Our Definitive Guide of the Weirdest, Most Confusing, and F*cked-Up Beauty Trends of 2017

The sun is setting on 2017, and as we go on, we'll remember all the times we had together thinking, "Holy sh*t, what has the world come to?" Of course, feelings of confusion, frustration, and a little bit of fear applied to most headlines associated with this year, but beauty girls especially went through a lot. From squiggle brows to nostril hair extensions, we've basically had our mouths hanging open in disbelief for all 12 months. Join us on a trip down memory lane, and take a look at the weirdest damn trends of 2017, why don't you?