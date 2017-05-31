 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These Are the 8 Hottest Mascara Launches of 2017 So Far
Wedding Beauty
23 Styles That Prove Saying "I Do" With Your Natural Hair Is Beautiful
Makeup
The Liquid Lipsticks You Haven’t Tried Yet — All Under $20
Beauty Trends
12 Stunning Makeup Looks Inspired by All of the Zodiac Signs
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
These Are the 8 Hottest Mascara Launches of 2017 So Far

Just when we thought we'd seen everything, some of our favorite beauty brands managed to do it again with a round of innovative formulas and high-tech brushes designed to deliver the maximum amount of mascara to your lashes and keep it there — without any clumping or flaking along the way.

From a cocktail shaker-inspired concoction that refreshes itself to a dual-chamber tube that serves the upper and lower lashes at once, read on for some of the Spring and Summer launches that are breaking all the rules in order to help you achieve your biggest, baddest peepers yet.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty Product ReviewBeauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsMakeupMascara
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Skin Care
This Luxurious Serum Makes Your Skin So Perfect, You'll Proudly Skip Foundation
by Emily Orofino
What Highlighter Does Jennifer Lopez Use?
Jennifer Lopez
Found: The Highlighter That Will Make You Glow Like Jennifer Lopez
by Emily Orofino
Best Foundations According to Makeup Artists
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
by Kristin Granero
Summer Beauty
The 10 Brightest Liquid Highlighters to Make Your Summer Glow Start Now
by Chinea Rodriguez
Sexy Books Out June 2017
Summer
by Lisa Renee Jones
Beauty Products That Smell Like the 1990s
Nostalgia
10 Totally Tubular Beauty Products That Smell Like the '90s
by Kristin Granero
Full-Body Workout
Popsugar Interviews
by Dominique Astorino
Walgreens Wonder Woman Makeup Collection
Beauty Trends
Wonder Woman Beauty Makes a Triumphant Return to Walgreens
by Sarah Siegel
Long Cher Hair Trend 2017
Long Hairstyles
by Sarah Siegel
What are Slice Sheet Masks
Beauty Tips
by Sarah Siegel
The Best Sunburn Treatments 2017
Skin Care
by Krista Jones
Tarte Make Magic Happen Eye Shadow Palette
Beauty News
by Aimee Simeon
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds