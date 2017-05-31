These Are the 8 Hottest Mascara Launches of 2017 So Far

Just when we thought we'd seen everything, some of our favorite beauty brands managed to do it again with a round of innovative formulas and high-tech brushes designed to deliver the maximum amount of mascara to your lashes and keep it there — without any clumping or flaking along the way.

From a cocktail shaker-inspired concoction that refreshes itself to a dual-chamber tube that serves the upper and lower lashes at once, read on for some of the Spring and Summer launches that are breaking all the rules in order to help you achieve your biggest, baddest peepers yet.