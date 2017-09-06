 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Ulta Beauty 5-Star Ratings

One of our favorite things to do in our spare time is dig through online reviews of beauty products. They are highly opinionated, sometimes a little aggressive, and absolutely, brutally honest. And that's an amazing thing: when you're blindly shopping for hair products, makeup, or skin care without the ability to test it out, you need to know if it'll live up to your expectations.

This is exactly why we combed through the bestsellers on Ulta Beauty's website to find the very best, must-buy items. The store carries a mix of prestige and mass formulas, bringing in the perfect blend of drugstore junkies and designer-obsessed fans (who you can totally trust with an important purchase). Read on to see 15 products with flawless five-star ratings.

Related
15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Sephora 5-Star Ratings
Prepare to Swoon Over These Stunning Ulta Beauty Gifts
25 New Beauty Products You Need to Get Your Hands On in 2017

Urban Decay Afterglow 8 Hour Powder Blush
$26
Buy Now
Tigi Bed Head Hard Head Hairspray
$10
Buy Now
Elizabeth Arden Prevage Antiaging Eye Cream Sunscreen SPF 15
$100
Buy Now
Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette
Soap & Glory The Righteous Butter
Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20
Urban Decay Afterglow 8 Hour Powder Blush
Clarisonic Mia Fit Skin Cleansing System
Lancome Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover
Tarte Maneater Voluptuous Mascara
Tigi Bed Head Hard Head Hairspray
Buxom Full-On Lip Cream
Elizabeth Arden Prevage Antiaging Eye Cream Sunscreen SPF 15
NYX Cosmetics Glitter Primer
It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product
Julep Love Your Bare Face Hydrating Cleansing Oil
Start Slideshow
Ulta BeautyBeauty ShoppingMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
Urban Decay Afterglow 8 Hour Powder Blush
from
$26
Tigi Bed Head Hard Head Hairspray
from
$10
Elizabeth Arden Prevage Antiaging Eye Cream Sunscreen SPF 15
from
$100
Shop More
Buxom Lip Gloss SHOP MORE
Buxom
Full-On Lip Cream - Dolly (sultry mauve)
from Ulta
$20
Buxom
Full-On Lip Cream
from Sephora
$20
Buxom
Full-On Lip Polish
from Sephora
$20
Buxom
Full-On Lip Polish - Katie (pink lemonade)
from Ulta
$20
Buxom
Full-On Lip Polish - Sandy (almost naked)
from Ulta
$20
Tarte Mascara SHOP MORE
Tarte
Maneater Voluptuous Mascara - Only at ULTA
from Ulta
$23
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Flashes Statement Mascara
from Macy's
$23
Tarte
tarteist Lash Paint Mascara
from QVC
$23
Tarte
Maneater Voluptuous Mascara Duo
from QVC
$23
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Lashes! Clinically-Proven Natural Mascara- .24oz
from Ulta
$23
Lancôme Makeup SHOP MORE
Lancôme
HYPNÔSE - Custom Volume Mascara
from Sephora
$27.50
Lancôme
'Le Duo' Contour & Highlighter Stick - Bisque
from Nordstrom
$36
Lancôme
Juicy Shaker Pigment Infused Bi-Phased Lip Oil
from Neiman Marcus
$22
Lancôme
Artliner Precision Point Liquid Eyeliner - Azure
from Nordstrom
$30.50
Lancôme
Hypnose Buildable Volume Mascara - Black
from Nordstrom
$27.50
Buxom Lip Gloss AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shealeighmills
thestyledduo
ashdonielle
laurmcbrideblog
Tarte Mascara AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sandsunandmessybuns
jordynaudino
caitpatton
bohemiancrown
Lancôme Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tanyacorinne
thelipsticklaw
hollyrebeccawhite
hollyrebeccawhite
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds