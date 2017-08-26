 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Celebrity Beauty
These Are the 8 Beauty Commandments of Taylor Swift
Beauty Trends
This New Instagram Brow Trend Makes You Look Like a Glam Dr. Seuss Character
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 SFX Makeup Artists to Follow on Instagram If You Want to See Braaaaains

If you need a break from your Instagram's usual feed of pretty unicorn highlighters and neatly stylized avocado toast, then do we have a ghoulish treat for you. We found the 20 best special effects (SFX) and body-painting artists who will give your 'gram an R-rating.

Remember, what you're about to see is a barrage of blood and guts, so if you're easily disgusted, best to turn away now and stick to your avo toast.

29
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
SFXHalloween BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsEvergreenHalloweenMakeup
Join The Conversation
L'Oréal
8 L'Oréal Makeup Products Every Beauty Junkie Should Own
by Macy Cate Williams
Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Khaleesi Dragon Hair Clip
Beauty News
You Might Have Missed the Downright Amazing Hair Clip Daenerys Wore in Game of Thrones
by Alaina Demopoulos
Selena Gomez GIFs About Halloween
Halloween
by Marina Liao
Sephora Weekly Wow Sale August 24 - September 1 2017
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Korean Beauty Fall 2017 Products
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds