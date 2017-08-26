20 SFX Makeup Artists to Follow on Instagram If You Want to See Braaaaains

If you need a break from your Instagram's usual feed of pretty unicorn highlighters and neatly stylized avocado toast, then do we have a ghoulish treat for you. We found the 20 best special effects (SFX) and body-painting artists who will give your 'gram an R-rating.

Remember, what you're about to see is a barrage of blood and guts, so if you're easily disgusted, best to turn away now and stick to your avo toast.