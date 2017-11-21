 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
CBD Oil Bath Bombs Are Here to Make Bubble Baths Even MORE Relaxing
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
CBD Oil Bath Bombs Are Here to Make Bubble Baths Even MORE Relaxing

Taking a bath is already one of the easiest ways to treat yourself to an at-home spa experience, but one California-based company is here to make baths even more of a stress reliever. Bompeii, an independent vendor of handmade bath products, has created CBD oil-infused bath bombs and salts in hopes of easing customers' muscle pains. Running only $5 per bath bomb and $15 per jar of bath salts, the hemp-infused bath goodies are an affordable way to treat yourself.

As a quick CBD beginner's guide, CBD oil is short for cannabidiol, an active compound of hemp that's nonpsychoactive (translation: doesn't get you high) and used to treat anxiety and muscle inflammation among other things. Several POPSUGAR editors use CBD oil with major success, both in treating everyday anxiety and coping with high-stress scenarios. The substance, which is legal in 44 states at press time, is available in many edible forms . . . but we like the idea of a soothing bath-time treatment even more.

When describing the CBD bath bombs, Bompeii says: "These bath bombs are perfect for quick dosage with a bit of fun. They contain hemp derived CBD oil, as do many of our products, which is perfect for muscle pain." The vendor's CBD-infused bath salts "contain hemp derived CBD oil, as do many of our products. You only need 2 to 4 tablespoons for each bath, making these bath salts some of the strongest pain relief out there."

Check out the brand's CBD-infused bath products, then read up on some of the perks of CBD treatment.

Bompeii Got Wood? Bath Bomb
$5
from squareup.com
Buy Now
Bompeii Ugly Sweater Bath Bomb
$5
from squareup.com
Buy Now
Bompeii White Grill Bath Bomb
$5
from squareup.com
Buy Now
Bompeii Ugly Sweater Bath Salts
$15
from squareup.com
Buy Now
Bompeii Gorilla Panic Bath Salts
$15
from squareup.com
Buy Now
Got Wood? Bath Bomb
Ugly Sweater Bath Bomb
White Grill Bath Bomb
Ugly Sweater Bath Salts
Gorilla Panic Bath Salts
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Trending GiftsCBD OilBeauty GiftsBath BombsBeauty TrendsGift GuideMarijuana
Shop Story
Read Story
Bompeii Got Wood? Bath Bomb
from squareup.com
$5
Bompeii Ugly Sweater Bath Bomb
from squareup.com
$5
Bompeii White Grill Bath Bomb
from squareup.com
$5
Bompeii Ugly Sweater Bath Salts
from squareup.com
$15
Bompeii Gorilla Panic Bath Salts
from squareup.com
$15
Shop More
Asos Makeup SHOP MORE
St. Tropez
Self Tan Luxe Dry Oil 100ml
from Asos
$40
Asos
The Ordinary Lactic Acid 5% + HA 2% 30ml
from Asos
$7.50
Asos
Oh K! Mini Tattoos
from Asos
$7.50
Asos
NYX Professional Makeup NYX Professional Make-Up - Vivid Brights Eyeliner
from Asos
$9
TheBalm
Highlight N Con Tour
from Asos
$43
Chantecaille Lipstick SHOP MORE
Chantecaille
Matte Chic lipstick
from 24 Sèvres
$39
Chantecaille
Lip Stick
from Bloomingdale's
$38
Chantecaille
Lipstick, Lion Collection
from Bloomingdale's
$38
Chantecaille
Matte Chic Lipstick, Spring Color Collection
from Bloomingdale's
$39
Chantecaille
Matte Chic Lipstick
from Bloomingdale's
$39
Rosebud Perfume Co. Beauty Products SHOP MORE
Rosebud Perfume Co.
Tropical Ambrosia Lip Balm
from JCPenney
$7
Rosebud Perfume Co.
Smith's Minted Rose Lip Balm by 0.8oz Lip Balm)
from Smallflower
$7
Rosebud Perfume Co.
Rose Mandarin Lip Balm by 0.8oz Lip Balm)
from Smallflower
$7
Rosebud Perfume Co.
Smith's Brambleberry Rose Lip Balm by 0.8oz Lip Balm)
from Smallflower
$7
Rosebud Perfume Co.
Smith's Mocha Rose Lip Balm by 0.8oz Lip Balm)
from Smallflower
$7
Asos Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mbs_theskincollective
sammijefcoate
chicsaturday
annalouelliott
Chantecaille Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
beautylookbook
theteacherdiva
theteacherdiva
asliceopi
Rosebud Perfume Co. Beauty Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
itsjamiestone
emily_soto
emily_soto
riccialexis
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds