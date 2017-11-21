CBD Oil Bath Bombs Are Here to Make Bubble Baths Even MORE Relaxing

Taking a bath is already one of the easiest ways to treat yourself to an at-home spa experience, but one California-based company is here to make baths even more of a stress reliever. Bompeii, an independent vendor of handmade bath products, has created CBD oil-infused bath bombs and salts in hopes of easing customers' muscle pains. Running only $5 per bath bomb and $15 per jar of bath salts, the hemp-infused bath goodies are an affordable way to treat yourself.

As a quick CBD beginner's guide, CBD oil is short for cannabidiol, an active compound of hemp that's nonpsychoactive (translation: doesn't get you high) and used to treat anxiety and muscle inflammation among other things. Several POPSUGAR editors use CBD oil with major success, both in treating everyday anxiety and coping with high-stress scenarios. The substance, which is legal in 44 states at press time, is available in many edible forms . . . but we like the idea of a soothing bath-time treatment even more.

When describing the CBD bath bombs, Bompeii says: "These bath bombs are perfect for quick dosage with a bit of fun. They contain hemp derived CBD oil, as do many of our products, which is perfect for muscle pain." The vendor's CBD-infused bath salts "contain hemp derived CBD oil, as do many of our products. You only need 2 to 4 tablespoons for each bath, making these bath salts some of the strongest pain relief out there."

