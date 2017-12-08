 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Celeb Beauty Products We Want For the Holidays

Stars inspire us to try new trends all the time — the good, the bad, and the weird. The truth is, we may not have a red carpet or a movie premiere to attend nightly, but that doesn't mean we can't beautify like they do. Instead of figuring out what each star is wearing on a regular basis, here are 10 celebrity beauty products that they not only use but have also put their names (and faces) on. Oh, and we actually want these for the holidays.

Kat Von D
Lock-It Powder Foundation
$35
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Kat Von D Powder Foundation
Walgreens Mascara
Circa Beauty Style Master Tinted Brow Mascara
$10 $2.89
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Mascara
Power Up Moisture Boosting Sheet Mask
$4
from flowerbeauty.com
Buy Now
Honest Beauty
Truly Kissable Lip Crayon - .105oz
$17.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Honest Beauty Lip Products
Rose & Noni Daily Hand Cream
$34
from us.koraorganics.com
Buy Now
Nuance Salma Hayek Endless Eye Effects Shadow Collection
$14
from cvs.com
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
$24
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Lip Products
QVC Face Cleansers
Meaningful Beauty Skin Softening Cleanser
$30
from QVC
Buy Now See more QVC Face Cleansers
Ulta Fragrances
Ariana Grande MOONLIGHT Eau de Parfum
$59
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Fragrances
JCPenney Clothes and Shoes
FLAWLESS BY GABRIELLE UNION Flawless By Gabrielle Union Shine Spray Hair Spray-3.3 oz.
$19 $13.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Clothes and Shoes
Kat Von D's Foundation
Eva Mendes's Tinted Brow Gel
Drew Barrymore's Sheet Mask
Jessica Alba's Lip Crayon
Miranda Kerr's Hand Cream
Salma Hayek's Eye Makeup
Rihanna's Lip Paint
Cindy Crawford's Skin Care
Ariana Grande's Fragrances
Gabrielle Union's Hair Care
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty GiftsHoliday BeautyBeauty ShoppingGift GuideStocking StuffersHolidayBeauty ProductsCelebrity Beauty
Shop Story
Read Story
Kat Von D
Lock-It Powder Foundation
from Sephora
$35
Walgreens
Circa Beauty Style Master Tinted Brow Mascara
from Walgreens
$10$2.89
Power Up Moisture Boosting Sheet Mask
from flowerbeauty.com
$4
Honest Beauty
Truly Kissable Lip Crayon - .105oz
from Target
$17.99
Rose & Noni Daily Hand Cream
from us.koraorganics.com
$34
Nuance Salma Hayek Endless Eye Effects Shadow Collection
from cvs.com
$14
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
from Sephora
$24
QVC
Meaningful Beauty Skin Softening Cleanser
from QVC
$30
Ulta
Ariana Grande MOONLIGHT Eau de Parfum
from Ulta
$59
JCPenney
FLAWLESS BY GABRIELLE UNION Flawless By Gabrielle Union Shine Spray Hair Spray-3.3 oz.
from JCPenney
$19$13.99
Shop More
JCPenney Clothes and Shoes SHOP MORE
JCPenney
Flirtitude French Terry Lace Up Hoodie- Juniors
from JCPenney
$34$19.99
JCPenney
Flirtitude French Terry Hoodie With Side Lace Up Detail- Juniors
from JCPenney
$34$19.99
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Womens Slip-On Sneakers
from JCPenney
$55$49.99
JCPenney
LONDON STYLE London Style Short Sleeve Sheath Dress
from JCPenney
$72$31.99
Nike
Bijoux Womens Training Shoes
from JCPenney
$65$48.75
Ulta Fragrances SHOP MORE
Ulta
Ariana Grande SWEET LIKE CANDY Eau de Parfum
from Ulta
$59
L'Oreal
Infallible Pro-Matte 16HR Powder
from Ulta
$12.99
Dolce & Gabbana
The One For Men Eau de Toilette Spray
from Ulta
$56
Sarah Jessica Parker
STASH Eau de Parfum
from Ulta
$75
Ulta
ARI by Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum Spray
from Ulta
$59
Honest Beauty Lip Products SHOP MORE
Honest Beauty
Nothing But Lips Kit
from DERMSTORE
$25
Honest Beauty
Truly Kissable Lip Crayon - Demi Matte - Honey Kiss - Nude
from DERMSTORE
$18
Honest Beauty
Truly Kissable Lip Crayon - Demi Matte - Strawberry Kiss - Warm Red
from DERMSTORE
$18
Honest Beauty
Truly Kissable Lip Crayon - Sheer - Raspberry Kiss - Fuchsia
from DERMSTORE
$18
Honest Beauty
Truly Kissable Lip Crayon - Sheer - Petal Kiss - Pinkish Rose
from DERMSTORE
$18
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
littleblondebelle
ijeomakola
thecoastalconfidence
thecoastalconfidence
Ulta Fragrances AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lotsofsassblog
lotsofsassblog
lotsofsassblog
pepperedinstyle
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds