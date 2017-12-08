Celebrity Beauty Products 2017
10 Celeb Beauty Products We Want For the Holidays
Stars inspire us to try new trends all the time — the good, the bad, and the weird. The truth is, we may not have a red carpet or a movie premiere to attend nightly, but that doesn't mean we can't beautify like they do. Instead of figuring out what each star is wearing on a regular basis, here are 10 celebrity beauty products that they not only use but have also put their names (and faces) on. Oh, and we actually want these for the holidays.
Circa Beauty Style Master Tinted Brow Mascara
$10 $2.89
from Walgreens
Truly Kissable Lip Crayon - .105oz
$17.99
from Target
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
$24
from Sephora
Meaningful Beauty Skin Softening Cleanser
$30
from QVC
Ariana Grande MOONLIGHT Eau de Parfum
$59
from Ulta
FLAWLESS BY GABRIELLE UNION Flawless By Gabrielle Union Shine Spray Hair Spray-3.3 oz.
$19 $13.99
from JCPenney
