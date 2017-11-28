 Skip Nav
Cheryl Blossom's Exact Red Lipstick From Riverdale — Plus Some Dupes
Cheryl Blossom's Exact Red Lipstick From Riverdale — Plus Some Dupes

Calling all Riverdale Vixens: this one's for you. If you want to channel your inner Cheryl Blossom from The CW's Riverdale — who is brilliantly portrayed by Madelaine Petsch — all you need is the perfect red pout, and of course a dose of sass to go with it.

Madelaine previously told Teen Vogue about her character's iconic red lipstick look, naming Lime Crime's Matte Velvetine in Red Velvet as the lipstick shade Cheryl can't live without. "I'm obsessed with Lime Crime because it doesn't rub off," Madelaine told the publication before noting that when she wants a little more gloss and pout, she adds Nivea chapstick on top. "When we need something glossier to transfer onto something — or someone. We're on The CW. Of course there's going to be some of that!"

Although some of her tactics have been a little over the top in both season one and season two, we can't help but want to take boss lessons from the Queen Bee of Riverdale High, and of course raid her closet . . . and her makeup stash. The good news is you can actually rock Cheryl's ruby, red matte lip color — complete with ChapStick gloss finish — and we're here to help you do it.

Check out all of the lipsticks that are both Cheryl approved and can help you show off your fierce side now, and get ready to turn heads with your red matte lips!

Lime Crime Matte Velvetines
Nivea Cherry Lip Care
NYX Professional Makeup Velvet Matte Lipstick
Nars Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil
Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color
Sleek MakeUP Major Matte Ultra Smooth Matte Lip Cream
MAC Lipstick Retro Matte
EOS Soft Peppermint Cream and Organic Pomegranate Raspberry Lip Balm
ChapStick Total Hydration 3 in 1
