9 Surprising Beauty Products You Didn't Know You Could Buy at Target

We always head to Target for our beauty basics, but sometimes there are a few cool items that truly take us by surprise. The wonderful thing about the store is that we can rely on it for classic drugstore favorites, but there are plenty of other hair and makeup items that will take your beauty game from good to fantastic. Whether you want a cutting-edge face mask that will improve your complexion or a pretty makeup palette you've never seen before, we bet you can find it there. We rounded up our top nine picks that we were shocked to see while perusing the aisles. They're worthy of your attention, we promise!