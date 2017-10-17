 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
9 Surprising Beauty Products You Didn't Know You Could Buy at Target

We always head to Target for our beauty basics, but sometimes there are a few cool items that truly take us by surprise. The wonderful thing about the store is that we can rely on it for classic drugstore favorites, but there are plenty of other hair and makeup items that will take your beauty game from good to fantastic. Whether you want a cutting-edge face mask that will improve your complexion or a pretty makeup palette you've never seen before, we bet you can find it there. We rounded up our top nine picks that we were shocked to see while perusing the aisles. They're worthy of your attention, we promise!

Related
The 20 Best Makeup Essentials For Beauty Girls With Cold, Dark Souls
Sally Hansen Salon Chrome in Rose Gold
Honest Beauty Invisible Blurring Powder
It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product
E.L.F. Hydrating Bubble Mask
BH Cosmetics Nude Rose Eyeshadow Palette
Real Purity Natural Lipstick
Valentino Valentina by Eau De Parfum Women's Spray Perfume
Burt's Bees Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Lip Balm
E.L.F. HD Undereye Setting Powder
Start Slideshow
Beauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsTargetMakeup
Shop More
Target Face Makeup SHOP MORE
Luminess Air
Bairly Sheer Spray-on Body Blemish Coverup 1oz
from Target
$12.99
Rimmel
Stay Matte Powder
from Target
$3.97
Maybelline
FIT ME!® Matte + Poreless Foundation
from Target
$5.99
Maybelline
Dream Velvet Foundation
from Target
$8.29
Maybelline
Instant Age Rewind® Eraser Treatment Makeup
from Target
$8.69
Honest Beauty Face Makeup SHOP MORE
Honest Beauty
Everything Cream Foundation - Java - Terracotta
from DERMSTORE
$30
Honest Beauty
Everything Cream Foundation - Almond - Caramel
from DERMSTORE
$30
Honest Beauty
Everything Primer
from DERMSTORE
$27
Honest Beauty
Everything Cream Foundation - Shell - Alabaster
from DERMSTORE
$30
Honest Beauty
Concealer Duo
from DERMSTORE
$20
Target Lip Gloss SHOP MORE
Maybelline
Color Sensational® Vivid Hot Lacquer Lip Gloss - 0.17oz
from Target
$2.69
Maybelline
Color Sensational® Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color
from Target
$5.89
Target
L'Oreal® Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss
from Target
$7.99
Vaseline
Lip Therapy Rosy Lips Lip Balm Tin 0.6 oz
from Target
$3.49
Milani
Amore Matte Metallic Lip Crème
from Target
$7.99
Sally Hansen Nail Polish AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Summer Beauty
The Bright and Sunny Nail Polish Shades You'll Be Wearing All Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Shows Off Not One, but Two Fab Layered Looks in NYC
by Mandi Villa
Emma Roberts
Must Mimic! Emma Roberts Unleashes Two Cool-Girl NYC Looks
by Mandi Villa
Holiday
5 Cool and Easy DIY Holiday Gift Ideas
by Marisa Tom
Target Face Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
brittlaurenza
chicstreetstyle
brittlaurenza
leah_behr
Target Lip Gloss AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stephanie_danielle
cashmereconfessions
pinkandwink
stylecusp
Target Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tracy_hensel
notyouraveragefirstlady
tracy_hensel
fashionablylo
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds