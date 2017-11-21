26 Daffodil Tattoo Ideas For Your New Beginning

As the staple flower of springtime, daffodils symbolize rebirth and new beginnings — everything that's beautiful about a fresh start. While it is typically a Spring flower, legend has it that daffodils blossoming in the new year bring good luck to your home.

So, if you can't get them to grow, get a tattoo! Seems logical, right? Not to mention, if you were born in March, daffodils also happen to be your birth month flower, and that's as good a reason as any to finally get that tiny tattoo you've been thinking about. Here's some inspiration!