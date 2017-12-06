 Skip Nav
Elf on the Shelf Makeup

Someone Created a Demonic Elf on the Shelf Makeup Look, and GOODBYE!

A post shared by Zoe-artistsharvest (@zoe_artistsharvest) on

In my humble opinion, Elf on the Shelf is creepy as f*ck. I have always believed that the pint-size doll, which parents put on their mantels around Christmas time to scare their children into being good, turns the holiday season into a surveillance state. The Elf is always watching, and I don't need that kind of judgment in my life.

UK makeup artist Zoe-artistsharvest recently posted an SFX look that depicts a Chuckie-esque Elf on the Shelf literally peeling her eyes off. "It's that time of year again, time to literally keep your eyes peeled for those naughty little elves . . ." her caption read. Aaaaaand, I just became a Scrooge. That's it. No more Christmas. Not with these demon elves wanting to jump my gorgeous eyes.

While this look is completely horrifying and now officially haunts the visions of sugarplums that dance in my head, it's safe to say it's truly masterful. Also, can we talk about Zoe-artistsharvest's false lashes for a second? No wonder the Elf is trying to pull those puppies off — those are fly as heck. According to the artist, those falsies come courtesy of Eyelure.

It's already hard enough to go to bed despite all of the excitement on Christmas Eve, and now this look makes it damn near impossible. Happy holidays!

