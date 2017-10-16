 Skip Nav
Holiday Beauty
Congrats to Mickey Mouse, the New Face of Kiehl's 2017 Holiday Collection!
Beauty News
Women in Wheelchairs Had a Beauty Pageant to Change How We See Disability
Beauty News
Farsali's New Jelly Beam Highlighter Is the Coolest Strobing Product of 2017

Fenty Beauty Cake

Forget Birthday Cake — All We Want Is This Bakery's Edible Fenty Beauty Creation

A post shared by KEK & Co. (@kekandco) on

Rihanna might have a song about "Birthday Cake," but we have a feeling that this sort of cake is more her style. Malaysian bakery Kek & Co. churned out an edible creation inspired by none other than Fenty Beauty, complete with fondant Match Stix and sugary versions of the brand's recognizable highlighters. We've known since its highly anticipated launch that Fenty Beauty will help you look like a snack, but this takes it to a whole new level! We have a feeling this won't be the last drool-worthy dessert inspired by Fenty . . . because who wants candles when you can have Trophy Wife?

Related
This Woman Destroying Her Fenty Beauty Will Hurt Your Soul — Until You See the Results

Now that we've seen a cake inspired by the first Fenty Beauty launch, we have high hopes for delectable pastries inspired by the colorful packaging of the brand's Galaxy holiday collection. Can we put our names on the list for a slice with a side of highlighter?

Join the conversation
FENTYFenty BeautyBeauty TrendsCake
Beauty Trends
by Nykia Spradley
What Is Head-to-Toe Highlighting?
Beauty Trends
by Megan McIntyre
Spider Leg Eyeliner
Beauty Trends
by Tori Crowther
Makeup Artist Eye Shadow Eye Swatches
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Drag Queen Celebrity Transformations With Makeup
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds