Forget Birthday Cake — All We Want Is This Bakery's Edible Fenty Beauty Creation

Rihanna might have a song about "Birthday Cake," but we have a feeling that this sort of cake is more her style. Malaysian bakery Kek & Co. churned out an edible creation inspired by none other than Fenty Beauty, complete with fondant Match Stix and sugary versions of the brand's recognizable highlighters. We've known since its highly anticipated launch that Fenty Beauty will help you look like a snack, but this takes it to a whole new level! We have a feeling this won't be the last drool-worthy dessert inspired by Fenty . . . because who wants candles when you can have Trophy Wife?

Now that we've seen a cake inspired by the first Fenty Beauty launch, we have high hopes for delectable pastries inspired by the colorful packaging of the brand's Galaxy holiday collection. Can we put our names on the list for a slice with a side of highlighter?