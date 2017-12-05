 Skip Nav
Fenty Beauty Community Support Each Other

1 Woman Was Told Her Lips Are "Too Big" to Wear Red — and Fenty Fans Came For the Haters

A post shared by 🐯Grace (Naa Atswei) Boye🐯 (@n0bleprincess) on

We can go on and on about how Fenty Beauty is a pioneering beauty brand for the way it represents diverse skin tones and has universally flattering color cosmetics. But what really makes Fenty stand out is the community that it's built since launching in September. Fenty fans — and, by extension, Rihanna fans — fiercely support each other. See: this one Fenty fan who lamented about her lips being "too big" to try the Fenty Stunna Lip Paint.

"I want to try this out soo bad. I've been told red doesn't suit me...my lips are too big," Grace Boye, who also goes by Naa Atswei, commented on a regram of beauty vlogger Aysha Harun. Fellow commenters immediately started flooding her with compliments.

"Your lips are perfect, whoever told you that is dead wrong! you should get it!" user beccabucca wrote. "Gurl get this red and flaunt it," user makeuplova4life chimed in. "You will love this color and it will look good on you. Own what you have. Don't worry about anything else." "You can wear whatever you want, dont listen to anyone who says otherwise," user kiingmona_ added. It was a true lovefest in the comments section.

Even the Fenty Beauty account took notice, writing, "This red is for EVERYONE," then posting a screenshot of the comments claiming "The #FENTYBEAUTY sisterhood is real!!" Rihanna, of course, liked the photo and commented with heart eyes and a kiss emoji.

According to BuzzFeed, Fenty Beauty reached out to Grace to send her a Stunna Lip Paint. Thanks to the support, she said, "I'm thinking I'm gonna try it and then just show them!" Can't wait to see Grace slay!

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds