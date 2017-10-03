24 Galaxy Looks That'll Make You the Star of the Party

Why limit yourself to earthly Halloween costumes when there's an entire universe to explore? These galaxy-inspired makeup looks are out-of-this-world stunning and are sure to create a gravitational pull for compliments wherever you drift on Halloween night. From abstract visions of the Milky Way to intergalactic glam to cosmic skeletons, let yourself get inspired by these fiercely talented Instagram makeup pros.





