These "Snake Eyes" Serpent Makeup Looks Will Have You Feeling Gucci

Since we are not Britney Spears singing "I'm a Slave 4 U" at the 2001 VMAs, we have no real desire to ever rub boa constrictors across our faces. For the most part, any interaction we have with slithering serpents is reserved for our worst nightmares. That is, until we saw a new look we like to call "Snake Eyes" slither onto our Instagram feeds.

At first, this burgundy and navy look might remind you of Mimi Choi's mesmerizing snake lip art. But fashion girls (or Tyga fans) will notice that the little creepy-crawly makeup artists are painting on their eyes is actually a replica of the Gucci Snake that took over fashion runways and Kim Kardashian's descriptions of Taylor Swift back in 2016.

This trend was first sported by Instagram makeup artist Esha Javed's eyes and has since crawled northward to other influencers' brows in the week since. But even though this luxe look is based off of designer threads, it can be created with mostly drugstore products. To achieve her chicly venomous look, Javed used Wet n Wild H20 Waterproof Liquid Liner ($4), Morphe Brushes 35B Palette ($20), and NYX Cosmetics Vivid Liners in Vivid Fire ($7).

Snake Eyes are as hypnotizing as Kaa from The Jungle Book, and hopefully less lethal. Indeed, this style is simply giving us life right now. Read on for the besssssssssst cosmetic cobras out there.

