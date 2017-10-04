 Skip Nav
7 Lies You Tell Your Makeup Artist That Aren't Fooling Her (or Him!)

I have spent the past 12 years of my life being a professional makeup artist. Much of my work is in the field for editorial and bridal work, and many of my days are spent in stores working as a regional artist for Laura Mercier and IT Cosmetics. No matter where I am, women feel the need to lie about their daily skincare and makeup routines. I will never understand why they do it.

When I touch their face and it feels like sandpaper, and I ask "Do you moisturize?", essentially what I am saying is: "You don't moisturize, and you should." When they lie and say "YES! Every morning and night!" I know that they are lying, and they know they are lying. So what's the end game here?

Women lie about the makeup brushes that they "have at home" that they "don't need." They lie about the "eye creams" that they use on their very weathered eyes. They lie about the primers that they claim to use daily but their "makeup just won't stay on!"

I don't really care what you do at home. I am trying to help. By lying to me, you are only hurting yourself.

So here is my PSA: stop telling these seven lies to your makeup artist, and you will find your trip to the cosmetics department more enjoyable!

Lie #1: "I have a ton of brushes at home."
Lie #2: "I moisturize twice a day."
Lie #3: " I always take my makeup off at night."
Lie #4: "My mascara is brand new!"
Lie #5: "I prime and set my makeup, but it won't last!"
Lie #6: "I just have to run to the ATM, and I will be right back to buy everything."
Lie #7: "I love it!!"
