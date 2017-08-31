 Skip Nav
5 Beauty Purchases You Can Make Today That Will Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

By now, we've all witnessed the destruction Hurricane Harvey has left in and around Houston. In the wake of this natural disaster, relief efforts have seen an outpouring of support and donations from celebrities and private citizens alike. Beauty brands are no exception — countless cosmetic labels are donating portions of their proceeds toward the Red Cross and relief efforts.

Ahead are the five beauty brands that will donate your money to aid Harvey Victims. While this will help immensely, we also urge you to donate supplies, nonperishable food, and blood toward relief efforts. You can learn more here about what you can do to help flood victims.

