 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
100 Iconic Products You Need to Check Off Your Beauty Bucket List
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
100 Iconic Products You Need to Check Off Your Beauty Bucket List

If you call yourself a beauty addict, you know that there are just certain products you need to try at least once in your lifetime. They're just that iconic. You also know that once you test them, your life is much easier — and way more fabulous. Snagging these cult products adds you to a long, prestigious list of fans. For example, owning Erno Laszlo's Sea Mud soap puts you on the same beauty level as Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Kennedy Onassis. L'Oréal's Elnett hair spray inspired legions of stylists to travel to France just to bring it home. And Bioderma makeup remover is the favorite of supermodels across the world.

If you look at your own family, there's a chance that you've been using the same moisturizer that your great-grandmother has been using, but you're rocking a new lipstick that you hope your grandchildren will love as much as you do. That's the beauty of cult products. They're established, reputable, and completely worthy of their following. There are more than you realize, though! Read on to discover all the products you need to try, starting . . . now!

— Additional reporting by Lauren Levinson and Jessica Cruel

LORAC
'Front Of The Line Pro' Liquid Eye Liner - Black
$23
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more LORAC Eyeliner
Nivea
Creme by 30ml)
$2.95
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Nivea Body Lotions & Creams
CND Stickey Base Coat
$9
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Herbal Essences
Smooth Collection Shampoo
$6
from drugstore.com
Buy Now See more Herbal Essences Shampoo
Queen Helene
Masque Mint Julep
$4.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Queen Helene Face Masks
Crest 3D White Luxe Whitestrips Professional Effects
$40
from drugstore.com
Buy Now
Target Hair Accessories
Goody Simple Styles Goody® Simple Styles™ Spin Pins 2ct
$3
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Hair Accessories
RMS Beauty
Living Luminizer, 4.82g - Colorless
$38
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more RMS Beauty Makeup
Kate Somerville
ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
$24
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Kate Somerville Face Scrubs & Exfoliants
Maybelline
Great Lash Washable Mascara
$5.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Maybelline Mascara
Wet n Wild Color Icon Liner Brow & Eye Pencil in Black
$1
from drugstore.com
Buy Now
Cle de Peau Beaute Concealer
$70
from cledepeaubeaute.com
Buy Now
Sephora Lightweight Conditioner
WEN® by Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner
$32
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lightweight Conditioner
Diptyque
Tuberose Scented Candle, 190g
$62
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Diptyque Candles
Ardell
Duo Lash Adhesive Dark
$5.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ardell Eye Makeup
Butter London
Nail Foundation Flawless Basecoat 0.5 oz (15 ml)
$19
from Beauty.com
Buy Now See more Butter London Nail Polish
Palmers
Cocoa Butter Formula Firming Skin Butter
$6.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Palmers Skin Care
Target Lip Gloss
EOS Organic Lip Balm Sphere - Sweet Mint
$2
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Lip Gloss
Target Mascara
L'Oreal® Paris Voluminous Original Mascara
$5.89
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Mascara
bareMinerals
Matte Spf 15 Foundation
$28.50
from Macy's
Buy Now See more bareMinerals Powder Foundation
Tatcha
Women's Polished: Gentle Rice Enzyme Powder
$65
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Tatcha Skin Care
Natura Bisse
The Cure Sheer Cream
$190
from SpaceNK
Buy Now See more Natura Bisse Face Anti-Aging
Avene
Thermal Spring Water
$18
from drugstore.com
Buy Now See more Avene Skin Care
MIO
Boob Tube+ Multi-Action Bust Firmer
$48
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more MIO Neck & Decollete
Beautyblender
the original
$20
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Beautyblender Face Brushes & Applicators
L'Occitane
en Provence Dry Skin Hand Cream 1 oz (30 ml)
$12
from Beauty.com
Buy Now See more L'Occitane Hand Treatments
Kiehl's
Creme de Corps, 4.2 oz.
$18
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Kiehl's Body Lotions & Creams
Cetaphil
Gentle Skin Cleanser
$12.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Cetaphil Face Cleansers
Moroccanoil
Treatment
$15
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Moroccanoil Hair & Scalp Treatments
philosophy
'amazing Grace' Spray Fragrance
$16
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more philosophy Fragrances
Dr. Jart+
BB Bounce Beauty Balm
$48
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Dr. Jart+ Makeup
CAUDALIE
Divine Oil 100ml
$28
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more CAUDALIE Beauty Products
N.V. Perricone
Cold Plasma face
£129
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more N.V. Perricone Face Care
Sephora Face Makeup
Josie Maran 100 percent Pure Argan Oil Light
$16
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Face Makeup
Ole Henriksen
Olehenriksen Truth Serum®
$15
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Ole Henriksen Face Anti-Aging
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
Alpha Beta® Universal Daily Peel
$16 $16
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Face Scrubs & Exfoliants
Tom Ford
Black Orchid Eau De Parfum
$122
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tom Ford Fragrances
Hourglass
Veil Mineral Primer
$52
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Hourglass Face Primer
Stila
Lip Glaze - Apricot
$22
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Stila Lip Products
Michael Kors
Collection Leg Shine Classic
$32
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Michael Kors Foot & Leg Treatments
Glamglow
SUPERMUD Clearing Treatment, 1.2 oz.
$69
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Glamglow Beauty Products
Bumble and Bumble
Surf Spray 4.25fl.oz
$27
from SpaceNK
Buy Now See more Bumble and Bumble Styling Products
Estee Lauder
Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex Ii
$65
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Estee Lauder Face Night Treatments
Guerlain
Meteorites Perles d ́Etoile
$60
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Guerlain Makeup
Tarte
Cheek Stain
$30
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Tarte Face Makeup
Eyeko
Alexa Chung Lash Enhancing Eye Do Eyeliner
$19
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Eyeko Eyeliner
Revlon
PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator
$13
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Revlon Face Makeup
Klorane
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk - Non-Aerosol
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Klorane Dry Hair Shampoo
Dove
go fresh Body Wash Fig and Orange Blossom
$6
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Dove Bath & Shower Gel
Laura Mercier
Tinted Moisturiser - Oil Free
$44
from SpaceNK
Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Face Tinted Moisturizers
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Tinted Brow Gel - Auburn
$22
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyebrow Enhancers
Seche Vite Top Coat
$10
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Cover Girl
LashBlast Mega Volume Mascara
$8.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Cover Girl Mascara
OPI
Nail Lacquer, I'm Not Really a Waitress
$10
from Macy's
Buy Now See more OPI Nail Polish
shu uemura
Eyelash Curler
$21
from Shu Uemura
Buy Now See more shu uemura Eyelash Curler
Walgreens Face Makeup Removers
POND'S Cold Cream Cleanser
$8.49
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Face Makeup Removers
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray
$42
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Oribe Bath & Body
Nordstrom Blow Dryers & Irons
The Beachwaver Co.(TM) Beachwaver Pro 1-Inch Professional Rotating Curling Iron
$199
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Blow Dryers & Irons
Christian Dior
'Diorshow' Buildable Volume Lash-Extension Effect Mascara
$25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Christian Dior Mascara
Yes to Cucumbers Soothing Facial Towelettes
$6
from drugstore.com
Buy Now
Saint Laurent
TOUCHE ECLAT Radiance Perfecting Pen
$42
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Face Concealer
Lancôme
Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover
$15
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Lancôme Eyes Eye Makeup Remover
Embryolisse
Lait-crème Concentrate, 30ml - Colorless
$16
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Embryolisse Face Moisturizers
Benefit Cosmetics
Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain
$12
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Benefit Cosmetics Face Blush
M·A·C
Lipstick
$17
from M·A·C
Buy Now See more M·A·C Lipstick
JCPenney Home & Living
JCP HOME JCPenney HomeTM Cut-to-Width Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade
$33 $23.10
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Home & Living
Rosebud Perfume Co.
Rosebud Salve
$6
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Rosebud Perfume Co. Lip Treatments
NARS
Bronzer Blush Duo, Orgasm/Laguna
$58
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more NARS Face Blush
Essie
Nail Color, Ballet Slippers
$9
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Essie Nail Polish
Chanel
N°5 Eau Première Spray 50ml
$68
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Chanel Fragrances
Clinique
Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ with Pump
$27
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Clinique Face Moisturizers
CrÈme De La Mer
La Mer Moisturizing Cream
$85
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more CrÈme De La Mer Face Moisturizers
Mason Pearson
Handy All Boar Bristle Hairbrush - Colorless
$230
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Mason Pearson Brushes & Combs
Nordstrom Beauty Products
Tata Harper Skincare Hydrating Floral Essence
$89
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Beauty Products
Tweezerman
Leopard-Print Slant Tweezer
$26
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Tweezerman Tweezers & Brow
Smashbox
Photo Finish Foundation Primer
$36
from Smashbox
Buy Now See more Smashbox Face Primer
Elizabeth Arden
Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant Fragrance Free, 1.7 oz
$22
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Elizabeth Arden Makeup
Urban Decay
'Naked' Palette - Naked Palette
$54
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Eye Makeup
Fresh
Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15
$22
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Fresh Lip Treatments
SK-II
Facial Treatment Mask, 6 Sheets
$95
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more SK-II Face Masks
La Roche-Posay
Effaclar Duo
$36
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more La Roche-Posay Skin Care
clarisonic
Mia Pink Sonic Skin Cleansing System
$129
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more clarisonic Skincare Tools
Kérastase
Elixir Ultime Masque Elixir Ultime
$53
from drugstore.com
Buy Now See more Kérastase Hair Care
Bobbi Brown
Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner - Black Ink
$27
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Bobbi Brown Eyeliner
Erno Laszlo
'Sea Mud' Deep Cleansing Bar For Normal/combination Skin
$45
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Erno Laszlo Skin Care
L'Oreal
Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hair Spray
$14.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more L'Oreal Clothes and Shoes
Bioderma Cleanser
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Harry Josh Pro Dryer
$300
from harryjosh.com
Buy Now
Koh Gen Do
Cleansing Water - No Color
$43
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Koh Gen Do Skin Care
Bath & Body Works Body Lotion in Warm Vanilla Sugar
$13
from bathandbodyworks.com
Buy Now
Lush Bath Bomb
$7
from lushusa.com
Buy Now
Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar
$2
from neutrogena.com
Buy Now
Purpose Gentle Cleansing Wash
$6
from drugstore.com
Buy Now
Rodin Olio Lusso Face Oil
$170
from oliolusso.com
Buy Now
NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in Addis Ababa
$6
from nyxcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Make Up For Ever HD Foundation
$42
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Rita Hazan Root Concealer
$25
from sephora.com
Buy Now
St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse
$42
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sultra The Bombshell Rod Curling Iron
$130
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Lorac Front of the Line Pro Eyeliner
Nivea Cream
CND Stickey Base Coat
Herbal Essences Smooth Collection Shampoo
Queen Helene Mint Julep Masque
Crest Whitestrips
Goody Spin Pins
RMS Beauty Living Luminizer
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate
Maybelline Great Lash Mascara
Wet n Wild Color Icon Pencil
Cle de Peau Beaute Concealer
Wen Cleansing Conditioner
Diptyque Tuberose Scented Candle
Ardell Duo Lash Adhesive in Dark
Butter London Nail Foundation
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Firming Butter
EOS Organic Lip Balm
L'Oréal Voluminous Mascara
Bare Escentuals Powder Foundation
Tatcha Polished: Gentle Rice Enzyme Powder
Natura Bisse Sheer Cream
Avène Thermal Spring Water
Mio Boob Tube
The Original Beautyblender
L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
Kiehl's Since 1851 Creme de Corps
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Moroccanoil Treatment
Philosophy Amazing Grace Fragrance
Dr. Jart+ BB Bounce Beauty Balm
69
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty Products ReviewBeauty ShoppingMakeupHairSkin Care