100 Iconic Products You Need to Check Off Your Beauty Bucket List

If you call yourself a beauty addict, you know that there are just certain products you need to try at least once in your lifetime. They're just that iconic. You also know that once you test them, your life is much easier — and way more fabulous. Snagging these cult products adds you to a long, prestigious list of fans. For example, owning Erno Laszlo's Sea Mud soap puts you on the same beauty level as Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Kennedy Onassis. L'Oréal's Elnett hair spray inspired legions of stylists to travel to France just to bring it home. And Bioderma makeup remover is the favorite of supermodels across the world.

If you look at your own family, there's a chance that you've been using the same moisturizer that your great-grandmother has been using, but you're rocking a new lipstick that you hope your grandchildren will love as much as you do. That's the beauty of cult products. They're established, reputable, and completely worthy of their following. There are more than you realize, though! Read on to discover all the products you need to try, starting . . . now!

— Additional reporting by Lauren Levinson and Jessica Cruel