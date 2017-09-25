Guess Who's Back? Get Your Hands On This Sold-Out Kat Von D Eye Shadow

 Skip Nav
The folks over at Kat Von D Beauty really know how to give the people what they want. The brand, which is known for bringing back beloved, discontinued products at the drop of the hat (Saint + Sinner, anyone?), also reigns supreme at developing whole lines of goodies just based on colors.

Case in point: there's Metal Crush Eyeshadow, which will soon be available in (blinding) highlighter form. And before Glimmer Veil was a coveted metallic lipstick, it was a palette.

And now, Kat Von D's bringing back the eye shadow you fell in love with — an offering that, in its own right, was developed to match a bestselling Everlasting Liquid lippie. If you recall, back in May, the brand announced that Lolita, a chestnut-brown shade of Everlasting, would be available in a convertible cheek/eye blush. Cue mass freak-out: beauty junkies everywhere were clamoring to get their hands on this limited-edition shade, which launched at Sephora back in June.

That supply quickly sold out, but we come bearing good news: starting the afternoon of Sept. 25, Lolita will be back!

This drop could not come at a better time, since the shadow's dusty rose hue is perfectly faded and Fall-approved.

Pair it with a matte neutral lip, and prepare to heat up those brisk Autumn days.

