26 Bittersweet Memorial Tattoos to Honor Loved Ones

Nothing can replace being with a loved one, but if they've passed on, a tattoo is a pretty lovely way to keep their legacy alive. Getting inked in honor of someone you loved and admired can also be a therapeutic part of the grieving process. For many, it's the only way to keep a loved one close when they can't be with them in person anymore.

Need inspiration? Think of something that always stuck with you or a symbol that represents what they mean to you, or consider a vivid memory you have of them. Here a few real-life examples to get you thinking.