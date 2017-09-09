Do Rihanna's Blotting Sheets Double as Rolling Papers? (Asking For a Friend)

Rihanna has long been loud and proud about her love affair with marijuana. She's smoked on album covers, in music videos, and worn weed-printed clothing, and back in 2015, there were even (killed) rumors she was launching a line of cannabis products called "MaRihanna." That's why it's not surprising that when she debuted blotting sheets ($16) for her Fenty Beauty collection, fans thought it was a totally different product. You see, they look straight up like rolling papers. Observe:

Image Source: Instagram user badgalriri

Packaged in a lipstick-size pink container with a convenient mirror, the sheets don't come in the usual singles, but rather an entire roll to rip off as needed. You can understand why fans were hopeful Rihanna just cleverly disguised the weed essential to be Sephora-friendly. The verdict is still out on its dual purpose, but we can at least confirm the sheets are supereffective for eradicating oily skin.

Rihanna said at her launch event that she prefers the matte look and likes to finish off her makeup application with these sheets because you only want to glow in certain parts of your face (like the cheekbones!). When we tested it out, it took two palm-size sheets to target the T-Zone and chin. Just a few dabs, and unsightly grease was gone. We'd say buy multiples, but the smart, reusable design makes it so you'll only have to buy paper refills ($10).

Over on Twitter, several folks have been coming to the same conclusion re: rolling papers. Read on for some of the funniest reactions.