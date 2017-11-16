Rose Gold Makeup Brush Holders
Your Vanity Called — It Wants These 8 Chic Rose Gold Makeup Brush Holders
Once thought of as just another trend, rose gold has become a beauty girl's mainstay. From our hair to our highlighters, this chic and minimalist hue has infiltrated our cosmetic bags — and we're not mad about it. That's why we're turning to this lauded shade to solve the pesky little problem of how the heck to maintain an organized vanity.
It's a thought that can baffle the best of us, but luckily (and unpredictably), rose gold containers double as some damn pretty makeup brush holders. Find eight of our favorites, ahead.
15-Compartment Cosmetic & Jewelry Holder
$18.99 $9.49
from Kohl's
Impressions Vanity Co. Slaycase(TM) Vanity Travel Case
$219
from Nordstrom
MAC Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit
$29.50
from Nordstrom
