Your Vanity Called — It Wants These 8 Chic Rose Gold Makeup Brush Holders

Once thought of as just another trend, rose gold has become a beauty girl's mainstay. From our hair to our highlighters, this chic and minimalist hue has infiltrated our cosmetic bags — and we're not mad about it. That's why we're turning to this lauded shade to solve the pesky little problem of how the heck to maintain an organized vanity.

It's a thought that can baffle the best of us, but luckily (and unpredictably), rose gold containers double as some damn pretty makeup brush holders. Find eight of our favorites, ahead.