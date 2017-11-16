 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Your Vanity Called — It Wants These 8 Chic Rose Gold Makeup Brush Holders
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Your Vanity Called — It Wants These 8 Chic Rose Gold Makeup Brush Holders

Once thought of as just another trend, rose gold has become a beauty girl's mainstay. From our hair to our highlighters, this chic and minimalist hue has infiltrated our cosmetic bags — and we're not mad about it. That's why we're turning to this lauded shade to solve the pesky little problem of how the heck to maintain an organized vanity.

It's a thought that can baffle the best of us, but luckily (and unpredictably), rose gold containers double as some damn pretty makeup brush holders. Find eight of our favorites, ahead.

Related
Your BFF Will Lose It Over These 18 Rose Gold Beauty Gifts
Mason Jars
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Glitter Holders
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Makeup Sponge Holder
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Wall Mounted Makeup Organizer
$165
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Simplify
15-Compartment Cosmetic & Jewelry Holder
$18.99 $9.49
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Simplify Makeup
Nordstrom Makeup & Travel Bags
Impressions Vanity Co. Slaycase(TM) Vanity Travel Case
$219
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Makeup & Travel Bags
M·A·C
MAC Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit
$29.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more M·A·C Brushes & Applicators
Fringe
Boss Babe Lacquered Tray
$28
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Fringe Trays & Platters
Mason Jar
Glitter Holder
Makeup Sponge Holder
Wall Mounted Makeup Organizer With Rose Gold Storage Bins
Simplify 15-Compartment Cosmetic & Jewelry Holder
Impressions Vanity Co. SlayCase
MAC Snowball Brush Mini Kit
Fringe Boss Babe Lacquered Tray
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty GiftsFall BeautyHoliday BeautyMakeup BrushesBeauty ShoppingRose GoldHolidayBeauty ProductsMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
Mason Jars
from etsy.com
$12
Glitter Holders
from etsy.com
$16
Makeup Sponge Holder
from etsy.com
$7
Wall Mounted Makeup Organizer
from etsy.com
$165
Simplify
15-Compartment Cosmetic & Jewelry Holder
from Kohl's
$18.99$9.49
Nordstrom
Impressions Vanity Co. Slaycase(TM) Vanity Travel Case
from Nordstrom
$219
M·A·C
MAC Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit
from Nordstrom
$29.50
Fringe
Boss Babe Lacquered Tray
from Bloomingdale's
$28
Shop More
Nordstrom Makeup & Travel Bags SHOP MORE
Nordstrom
Catseye London Caramel Pug Small Zip Pouch
from Nordstrom
$12
Jouer
'It' Cosmetics Bag
from Nordstrom
$65
Ted Baker
Zandra - Rose Quartz Cosmetics Bag
from Nordstrom
$45
Nordstrom
Catseye London Cat Cosmetics Case
from Nordstrom
$20
Bobbi Brown
Cosmetics Bag
from Nordstrom
$30
M·A·C Brushes & Applicators SHOP MORE
M·A·C
MAC 239 Eye Shader Brush
from Nordstrom
$25
M·A·C
MAC 224 Tapered Blending Brush
from Nordstrom
$32
M·A·C
MAC 133 Small Cheek Brush
from Nordstrom
$35
M·A·C
MAC 168 Large Angled Contour Brush
from Nordstrom
$35
M·A·C
MAC 266 Small Angle Brush
from Nordstrom
$20
Simplify Makeup SHOP MORE
Chanel
LE ROUGE CRAYON DE COLEUR Jumbo Longwear Lip Crayon Fuschia
from Harrods
$37.92
Simplify
15-Compartment Cosmetic & Jewelry Holder
from Kohl's
$18.99$9.49
Simplify
7-Compartment Cosmetic & Jewelry Holder
from Kohl's
$16.99$8.49
Sephora
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
from Sephora
$45
Edward Bess
Precious Pearl Perfector Primer & Illuminator
from QVC
$69
Nordstrom Makeup & Travel Bags AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
by Lisa Sugar
Gift Guide
32 Adorable Gifts For Your BFF — All Under $25!
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
42 Cute Gifts For the Ultimate Dog-Lover
by Macy Cate Williams
Mother's Day
Mother's Day Gifts For All the Cat- and Dog-Loving Mamas in Your Life
by Hedy Phillips
Fringe Trays & Platters AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Must Have Box
It's Never Too Late — Shop All Your Favorite POPSUGAR Must Have Items Now
by Krista Jones
Decor Shopping
10 Gifts For the Aspiring Mermaid in Your Life
by Angela Elias
Glitter
Glitter Stairs and 7 Other Ways to Make Your Home Sparkle and Shine
by Hedy Phillips
Decor Shopping
Rose Gold Gifts Perfect For the Decor-Junkie in Your Life
by Brinton Parker
Nordstrom Makeup & Travel Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
blonde_inthedistrict
sassyredlipstick
emilyanngemma
christianblair_style
M·A·C Brushes & Applicators AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
dressmeblonde
chicsaturday
nashvilletash
dosaygive
Fringe Trays & Platters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
_triplep
1111lightlane
layersofmeaning
carlyahill
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds