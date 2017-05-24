40 Seahorse Tattoos That Will Swim Their Way to Number 1 Cute Creature

Enough of mermaids and unicorns (nearly enough, we still love them); we want to see more from the new kid on the block, seahorses. Yep, those tiny and very cute underwater creatures were just made for the beauty world. Some people loved them so much they decided to give them a permanent place on their body, and frankly, we're in love. From detailed portraits to abstract watercolour tats and even a unicorn/seahorse hybrid, the inspiration is endless. Will you find these seahorses cute enough to earn them a spot as your new favourite creature?