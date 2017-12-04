 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez Tricked Us Into Thinking She Got Rainbow Bangs, and It Was the Best Day Ever
Selena Gomez Tricked Us Into Thinking She Got Rainbow Bangs, and It Was the Best Day Ever

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

For one glorious hour, Selena Gomez had rainbow bangs, and it was incredible. On Nov. 29, the singer posted an Instagram showing off multicolored fringe that was almost too much for our hair-loving hearts to take. After all, this new look came hot on the heels of Selena's other huge dye job, the blond crop she debuted at the American Music Awards. Did she really switch things up again?

The short answer is no, but the long answer is much more fun. Selena captioned the pic, "I stole from my sister." That immediately made us think of Gracie, Selena's adorable 4-year-old sibling. The sequined turquoise cat-ear headband Selena's wearing would be the perfect accessory for a toddler (or grown-up, TBH — it's cute!).

That accoutrement looks a lot like this American Greetings My Little Pony Deluxe Headband ($6). So, case closed: the fringe was faux. This truth was underscored by the fact that Selena posted a rainbow-free hair look later in the day.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

But you know what? Girlfriend showed that she could totally rock the My Little Pony-inspired look. Selena, if you're reading this, POPSUGAR gives your rainbow bangs major props.

Beauty NewsBeauty TrendsSelena GomezCelebrity HairBangsHair Color
