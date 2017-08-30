Jaclyn Hill Approved of This Teen's Senior Pictures Featuring Her Morphe Palette

of course i had to take my senior headshots with my @Jaclynhill palette pic.twitter.com/ZxfNnj27CG — Mikala (@mikalagraves) August 27, 2017

High school senior Mikala Graves is a big fan of Jaclyn Hill's eye shadow palette for Morphe . . . so much so that the student dramatically and proudly posed with the palette for her official yearbook photos. On Twitter, Mikala shared the incredible end result and said, "Of course I had to take my senior headshots with my Jaclyn Hill palette."

In case you forgot, this extra trend began when James Charles retook his senior pictures to make sure that his highlight was as bright and noticeable as possible. The hilarious tweet quickly garnered attention and Zendaya even retweeted it. The teenager has since made history as the first-ever male CoverGirl ambassador. Though his success story is unique, other teens are keeping the trend going by taking yearbook pictures with beloved beauty products.

"I didn't want my senior pictures to be the basic smiling photos, so I thought I would include something that I was currently obssesed with" Mikala tells POPSUGAR. As for why she picked Jaclyn Hill's palette in particular, she explains, "It's a DREAM palette. It's extremely pigmented, yet no fallout which I really appreciate. Buying the palette has made me 10 times more excited to do my makeup everyday."

Apparently, Mikala is close with the photographer and her family, so she was given free reign to do whatever she wanted for her portraits. "We spent hours taking a bunch of pictures to get the perfect one. I can't wait to show off all the pics on my graduation card!" she said.

Since it was first shared on Aug. 27, Mikala's tweet has racked up a few thousand "likes." Even better, Jaclyn Hill herself retweeted it! When Mikala saw that happen, she claims she "seriously had tears in my eyes from excitement." We consider that a real high school success story.