 Skip Nav
Opinion
Why This Makeup Artist Says "Stop Asking Me to Contour Your Face"
Beauty News
These Princess Jasmine Makeup Brushes Will Open Up a Whole New World
Tattoos
15 Tiny Evil Eye Tattoo Ideas to Ward Off Misfortune

Teen Takes Senior Photo With Jaclyn Hill Morphe Palette

Jaclyn Hill Approved of This Teen's Senior Pictures Featuring Her Morphe Palette

High school senior Mikala Graves is a big fan of Jaclyn Hill's eye shadow palette for Morphe . . . so much so that the student dramatically and proudly posed with the palette for her official yearbook photos. On Twitter, Mikala shared the incredible end result and said, "Of course I had to take my senior headshots with my Jaclyn Hill palette."

In case you forgot, this extra trend began when James Charles retook his senior pictures to make sure that his highlight was as bright and noticeable as possible. The hilarious tweet quickly garnered attention and Zendaya even retweeted it. The teenager has since made history as the first-ever male CoverGirl ambassador. Though his success story is unique, other teens are keeping the trend going by taking yearbook pictures with beloved beauty products.

"I didn't want my senior pictures to be the basic smiling photos, so I thought I would include something that I was currently obssesed with" Mikala tells POPSUGAR. As for why she picked Jaclyn Hill's palette in particular, she explains, "It's a DREAM palette. It's extremely pigmented, yet no fallout which I really appreciate. Buying the palette has made me 10 times more excited to do my makeup everyday."

Apparently, Mikala is close with the photographer and her family, so she was given free reign to do whatever she wanted for her portraits. "We spent hours taking a bunch of pictures to get the perfect one. I can't wait to show off all the pics on my graduation card!" she said.

Related
The Key to Passing a Physics Exam? Hiding the Formulas Under Your Nails, Apparently

Since it was first shared on Aug. 27, Mikala's tweet has racked up a few thousand "likes." Even better, Jaclyn Hill herself retweeted it! When Mikala saw that happen, she claims she "seriously had tears in my eyes from excitement." We consider that a real high school success story.

Join the conversation
Jaclyn HillMorpheBeauty NewsBeauty HumorPalettesMakeup
Join The Conversation
Disney
by Victoria Messina
Taco Bell Makeup Looks
Beauty News
Taco Bell Makeup Exists, and It's Better Than Getting Extra Cheese
by Alaina Demopoulos
Best Foundations According to Makeup Artists
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
by Kristin Granero
Lipstick Queen Black Lace Rabbit Blush Review
Beauty Products Review
This Color-Changing Black Blush Looks Ridiculously Pretty on Everyone
by Wendy Gould
NYX In Your Element Collection
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds