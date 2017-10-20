1 Woman Transforms Into 3 Tim Burton Characters in Less Than 2 Minutes

 Skip Nav
Too Faced Founder Jerrod Blandino Says Ditch These 5 Bad Beauty Habits ASAP!
Growing up, our favorite Halloween pastime (other than gorging on candy, of course) was watching Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. This movie is the perfect hybrid of horrifying, hilarious, and heartwarming. We found ourselves enraptured by the wicked wonderland of Halloweentown, wishing we could somehow transport ourselves there. Now that we're adults, we've realized that the best way to visit one of Burton's worlds is through cosmetics.

One makeup artist transformed a woman into three of Burton's most well-recognized and beloved characters: Lydia from Beetlejuice, Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Emily from Corpse Bride. Though Sally and Emily are cartoons, their wigs, colorful contouring, and painted-on stitches make the costumes incredibly lifelike. Pair your favorite look with the perfect accessory (perhaps the Handbook For the Recently Deceased?) and prepare to win the prize for best dressed at all the parties you head to this weekend.
