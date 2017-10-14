Literally Everything You Could Ever Want to Know About Double Process Hair Dye

Save for one balayage two years ago, I am a hair-dye virgin. For the past few years, I've lusted after denim hair. I'm talking full on Britney & Justin 2001 VMAs hair that matches the denim-on-denim I'm prone to wearing. But there was one glaring issue that kept me from swan-diving into a vat of blue dye.

I'm a brunette, and to lighten my hair would mean that I'd have to undergo the dreaded "double process" and bleach my entire head. Quite a few times, I'd pick up my phone to book a dye job, only to back out when the salon's receptionist asked me what process I wanted. Single? Double? I only know how to answer that question in regard to ordering an espresso.

So that's how I ended up actually sitting down to Google "What Is Double Process?" Alone at my kitchen table, illuminated only by the light of my MacBook Air (and the Fenty Beauty highlighter I tried at work), I shame-searched my questions away. I read everything I could about the process — and I was still confused.

My main qualm was that, while there are plenty of informative pieces on hair-dye techniques, many of the stories only show the "after photos." I am the type of person who won't go to dinner without obsessively Yelping the restaurant. I need the down-and-dirty, no-holds-barred explanation of a process — not just cute, curated Instagram pictures of a blowout.

I'd pick up my phone to book a dye job, only to back out when the salon's receptionist asked me what process I wanted. Single? Double? I only know how to answer that question in regard to ordering an espresso.

So with POPSUGAR's blessing, I booked a photographer, and a session at Seagull Salon with Jeanise Aviles in hopes of basically writing the post that I wanted to read before undergoing the process myself. With her electric green hair (and matching eyebrows!), Jeanse is known and loved throughout New York due to her ability to turn her clients into living, breathing rays of rainbow-haired sunshine. Indeed, her vibrant Instagram feed is honestly better at cheering me up than a thousand cute dog pictures.

I came in to what was supposed to be a five-hour appointment with chestnut-brown hair and left eight hours later with '80s-acid wash coloring all over my head. Ahead, here's everything I learned about the process, because knowledge is power, y'all!