4 Important Networking Secrets You Won't Learn in Business School
35 Work-Appropriate Halloween Costumes That Keep It Classy

It's always fun to rock Halloween costumes at work — you get to spice up your regular day with some fun festivities and bond with co-workers over your cute costume inspiration. But — and this is a big "but" — don't make the mistake of taking your outfit too far. Since you're still in an office environment, you definitely will want to tone down your costume so that it's appropriate for work. We've rounded up some ideas that are creative, easy to do, and still keep it classy.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Scarface
Librarian
Hillary Clinton
Son of Man
Bob Dylan
Rachel Berry, Glee
Olive Oyl, Popeye
French People
